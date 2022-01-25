Fans Irate About Disney Park Pass System Extending Into 2024

When Walt Disney World reopened to the public in July 2020, Disney put multiple new health protocols in place in order to operate safely during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the Disney Park Pass system.

This new system requires those who wish to visit a Walt Disney World theme park — including Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom — to have both a valid ticket as well as a reservation for the Park you wish to visit on that day.

The Park Pass system allowed Guests to book any theme park for any day all the way through January 2023, until yesterday when Disney extended the system into 2024.

In 2020, Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro indicated that the newly implemented Park Pass system is a “new normal” that isn’t going away anytime soon, if ever, so seeing the calendar extend into 2024 isn’t too surprising, but how do fans truly feel about this?

We already knew that the Disney Park Pass system had mixed reviews from Disney World Guests, but seeing the system extend even further is sparking quite the debate between fans.

For starters, Inside the Magic follower, Karl E. wants to see the Disney Park Pass system retired as they commented on our recent article:

This has to end! The horror of Park Pass Reservations needs to end, as does the pandemic. I want this Park Pass System gone, it’s evil. It would keep me from getting into Disney Parks during the morning hours, I want it gone, one way or another. Petition this to Disney World: Retire the Park Pass System at Disney World.

To which Miranda S. replied:

I totally agree. Reservations need to go. I will sign that petition as well

And Larry K. expressed:

I would never go to Disney World with the reservation system in place. But it doesn’t matter because I can’t afford to go back anyway.

While Daniel K. said he has mixed feelings, writing:

Mixed feelings about this

Another Inside the Magic fan, Sue, commented on our article comparing Disney to other Orlando theme parks:

Why is it that universal and sea world did away with it and it works for them. Kinda sad you just can’t be sitting and home one day and decide to go to the parks but now you. Better make that reservation. If that’s the case then they should lower the price of a ticket

Disney fan, Tracey, brought up Park Hopping on top of the Park Pass system, writing:

Can’t stand this reservation system or the inability to Park hop until after 2:00! You have taken away so many things already! At least let us Park hop whenever we want!

And Inside the Magic fan, Dulcie, commented:

All the while they are still packing the parks. Not sure what the reservation system does because it doesn’t seem like they are limiting attendance at all.

Keep in mind, as Disney has shared in the past, if you want to visit a Walt Disney World theme park, such as Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom, you will need a Park Pass along with a valid ticket. At this time, there is no reservation required for Disney Springs — Disney World’s outdoor shopping and dining district.

You’ll need a My Disney Experience account, as this is where your Walt Disney World Resort plans are stored and managed.

You’ll also need a valid theme park ticket or Annual Pass that’s linked to your My Disney Experience account.

If you have a Disney Resort hotel reservation, be sure to link it to your My Disney Experience account beforehand, as well.

The official Walt Disney World website states:

Please note that park reservations are limited in number and subject to availability. Availability can change until the park reservation is finalized. Purchase Tickets Explore a variety of ticket options. Once you purchase your tickets, then you can make your park reservations. If you have a room-only reservation at a Disney Resort or other select hotel, please call the Disney Reservation Center or call your travel professional to upgrade to a vacation package with tickets—and then make your theme park reservations. Room-and-ticket packages may also be available. Please review any advisories or restrictions in place for travel to Florida, and do not travel to or enter Walt Disney World Resort unless you are free of any COVID-19 symptoms and otherwise comply with the requirements of such advisories and restrictions.

