Disney Uses the Wrong Name on Its Own Hotel Sign

The Walt Disney Company prides itself on attention to detail. From ride queues to character backstories to magical customer service moments with Cast Members, Disney Parks historically leave nothing to chance when it comes to the Guest experience.

However, the company seems to have accidentally misspelled the name of one of its own hotels on signage at Disneyland Resort. Just outside of the Downtown Disney District, a signpost [below] points Guests to all three of the theme park’s onsite hotel options — the Disneyland Hotel & Convention Center, the Paradise Pier Hotel, and the Grand Californian Hotel.

As you can see, though, “Grand Californian” is listed as “Grand California,” which is not actually the name of the pricey Resort hotel.

Currently, Disney’s Grand Californian — the West Coast answer to Walt Disney World Resort’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa — is the only Disney Vacation Club property at Disneyland Resort. A new DVC tower, though, is currently under construction at the Disneyland Hotel.

Furthermore, Disneyland’s third onsite hotel, the nautical-themed Paradise Pier, is set to receive a massive Pixar retheme in the near future. Per Disney Parks Blog’s official announcement:

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel will soon begin a transformation, with an all-new theme! The reimagining of the hotel will weave the artistry of Pixar into its comfortable, contemporary setting. Guests will gain a new perspective on some of their favorite Pixar worlds and characters through carefully curated artwork, and décor that reveals the creative journey of the artists who helped bring these stories to life.

Currently, a timeline for the retheme has not been confirmed. It has also not been revealed if the hotel will get a name change as part of its revamp — if so, the sign outside could change and the “Grand California” misspelling could potentially be corrected.

It’s worth noting that the name likely won’t change to simply “Pixar Pier” as this is already an area Guests can visit at Disney California Adventure Park.

More on Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

The official description of the Grand Californian reads:

Experience a combination of elegance, technology and whimsy at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. Discover delightful details like the mural above the headboards that depicts a blossoming orange tree—with Chip ‘n Dale mischievously playing in the branches. In select rooms, when you open the sleeper bed, you’ll find artwork of woodland creatures from Bambi to bid you goodnight. Examine the California-inspired artwork, textured-copper detailing and countertops incorporating pieces of green glass from wine bottles. All rooms are now powered with the latest technology and appointed with premium amenities—including 55-inch smart TVs, Keurig coffee makers and USB connections to charge your electronic devices. Book a relaxing stay and see how the rooms at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa combine comfort and beauty like never before! Related: Disney Guest Removes Theming From Galaxy’s Edge Menus

What is your favorite hotel at Disneyland Resort?

