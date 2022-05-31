Disney Overrun With Crowds on Holiday Weekend

Americans from coast to coast kicked off the unofficial start of summer over Memorial Day Weekend — and it seems a lot of people decided to visit their nearest Disney Park to celebrate.

Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida saw a massive crowd surge during the holiday weekend and things weren’t any different on the West Coast. Disneyland Resort and the Downtown Disney District were jam-packed with Disney fans all weekend long.

Amid its ongoing updates, Downtown Disney saw a huge crowd surge over the weekend. Few restaurants had walk-up availability and security lines to enter the shopping and dining area were lengthy.

As you can see above and below, crowd levels surged as Southern California locals and vacationers alike made their way to Disneyland Resort.

Inside the Parks, things were just as overrun. Below, you can see the crowd gathered outside of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park on Friday as the holiday weekend officially got underway.

Keep in mind that, despite the high crowd levels, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort are both still controlling crowds with required Park reservations. In order to enter a theme park — including Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim — Guests must have both a valid ticket and a Park reservation for the appropriate date.

There are three reservation types — Theme Park Tickets, Select Disney Hotel Guests, and Annual Passholders or Magic Keyholders — so you will be able to choose whichever calendar applies to your situation when you book your next Disney trip.

The official Disneyland website notes:

To enter a Disneyland Resort theme park, each Guest must have: Valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same day and same park they want to visit. An approved face covering for each Guest age 2 and older, as applicable. Please check current face covering requirements. Also, it’s highly recommended to:

Download the latest version of the Disneyland app on your mobile device, with location services and notifications enabled, so you can save time by planning ahead and paying for food and beverages in advance at select locations in the parks with our mobile order service.

Go cashless with contactless forms of payment, including debit cards, credit cards, Disney Gift Cards and mobile wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay. Please check locations for the types of payments accepted.

Have you visited Disneyland Resort recently?