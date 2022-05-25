Massive Summer Crowds Force Disney to Change Park Hours

If you’re planning to visit Walt Disney World Resort this summer, you should be aware of some changes to Disney Park Hours that could affect your stay.

With summer crowds making their way into the Disney Parks, Disney has had to make several modifications to its hours to accommodate larger volumes of people and several extensions have now been announced.

Here’s a look at the major updates to the Disney World Park Hours for June 5 through July 2.

Magic Kingdom

Magic Kingdom will continue to open at 9:00 a.m. every morning with early entry for Disney Resort Guests beginning at 8:30 a.m. However, instead of closing at 10:00 p.m., it will stay open until 11:00 p.m. on June 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, as well as July 1 and July 2.

EPCOT

EPCOT will now open at 8:30 a.m. every morning from June 5 through July 2, instead of its original 9:00 a.m. opening time. The Disney Park will continue to close at 9:00 p.m. Early Entry for Disney Resort Guests will now be at 8:00 a.m.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom will open at 7:30 a.m. on June 9. This is the only change to the Disney Park’s original hours.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will open at 8:30 a.m. instead of 9:00 a.m. from June 5 through July 2. The Park will still maintain its normal closing time of 9:00 p.m.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom; Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Toy Story Mania, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios; Kilimanjaro Safaris, Kali River Rapids, Expedition Everest, and Avatar Flight of Passage in Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom; and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Frozen Ever After, Soarin’ Around The World, Test Track, and Spaceship Earth in EPCOT. Outside of attractions, enjoy a Dole Whip and a churro while taking in all the sights and sounds of being at a Disney Park or Disney Resort!

Are you looking forward to more time in the Disney Parks? Let us know in the comments!