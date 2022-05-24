Disney Guests Forced to Exit Through Backstage Due to Massive Crowding

Walt Disney World Resort is officially in the midst of welcoming summer crowds to the Disney Parks.

Whether it be Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios, there is an expectation that crowds will continue to be steady over the next few months as families take their summer vacations and come to experience the iconic attractions and world-class entertainment.

TikTok user @rhianna0327 recently shared a video of Disney Park Guests getting ushered through the backstage of Magic Kingdom following the nighttime spectacular Disney Enchantment.

We in fact did not have another choice but it was a little sad to see what it looked like behind scenes. #disney #katespadenycabana #FrunktheBeat #TopGunMode #waltdisneyworld #disneyworld #disneyland #magickingdom #dinoland #animalkingdom #epcot #enchantment #disneyland

If you’ve ever been to Magic Kingdom and stepped on Main Street, U.S.A. during Disney Enchantment, or during the previous firework spectacular Happily Ever After, you know that it can get extremely crowded.

According to the user in this video, the crowds on Main Street, U.S.A. were so crowded that many Disney Park Guests were having to be ushered out backstage to leave Magic Kingdom.

Disney’s official description of Disney Enchantment reads:

An Incredible Journey Awaits Watch in awe as Cinderella Castle comes to life with magical effects that—for the first time ever—extend down Main Street, U.S.A.! Plus, enjoy dazzling new lighting that illuminates the Castle courtyard and stunning fireworks that light up the night sky. All the while, classic and reimagined Disney songs will sweep you up into the adventure of a lifetime, along with an original new song by 7-time Grammy award-winning songwriter Philip Lawrence. Disney Enchantment, presented by Pandora, is truly a celebration of magic, imagination, joy and hope for all who carry dreams in their hearts. Throughout your journey, favorite Disney Characters like Raya, Moana and Joe Gardner from Soul will join as you explore a world of wonder filled with friendship, love and fun. And if darkness tries to hold you back, you’ll discover you only have to look within to find the power to believe and make your dreams come true. The magic has been inside you all along! This nighttime spectacular debuted as part of The World’s Most Magical Celebration—the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary.

At Magic Kingdom, there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire have officially returned! You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Don’t forget to ride the iconic attractions Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, and “it’s a small world”. Rope drop the Disney Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!

Have you ever been redirected backstage when exiting a Disney Park? Let us know in the comments!