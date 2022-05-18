After Backlash, Disney Makes MAJOR Updates to Disney Enchantment Fireworks

Once Disney Enchantment made its official debut, many fans did not hesitate to take to social media to share their honest thoughts and opinions on the show.

Now, months after it officially made its debut at Magic Kingdom, Disney has decided to make some updates to the show.

On October 1, 2021 Magic Kingdom debuted a brand-new fireworks show, Disney Enchantment, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. In order to make way for this new nighttime spectacular, we had to say goodbye to the fan-favorite show, Happily Ever After, which sparkled into Disney history on September 29, 2021.

Many Disney World fans took to social media to share their disappointment with the new fireworks spectacular. Some even demanding for Disney to bring back Happily Ever After.

If you have not yet seen Disney Enchantment, the official Walt Disney World website describes it as:

Watch in awe as Cinderella Castle comes to life with magical effects that—for the first time ever—extend down Main Street, U.S.A.! Plus, enjoy dazzling new lighting that illuminates the Castle courtyard and stunning fireworks that light up the night sky. All the while, classic and reimagined Disney songs will sweep you up into the adventure of a lifetime, along with an original new song by 7-time Grammy award-winning songwriter Philip Lawrence. Disney Enchantment, presented by Pandora, is truly a celebration of magic, imagination, joy and hope for all who carry dreams in their hearts. Throughout your journey, favorite Disney Characters like Raya, Moana and Joe Gardner from Soul will join as you explore a world of wonder filled with friendship, love and fun. And if darkness tries to hold you back, you’ll discover you only have to look within to find the power to believe and make your dreams come true. The magic has been inside you all along! This nighttime spectacular debuted as part of The World’s Most Magical Celebration—the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary.

Now, after backlash from fans and Guests, Disney has been making some updates to Disney Enchantment to hopefully bring the best experience to Walt Disney World Guests. According to one Disney fan, Walt Disney World has been making changes over the last few weeks, including adding brighter projections, lasers, and adding in more fireworks. Per their Tweet:

Disney has been tweaking Disney Enchantment over the last several weeks with brighter projections, lasers, added pyro, etc. The problem is they think those things are the issue. Guests enjoyed the laser-less, pyro gutted version of Happily Ever After 100x more than this show.

— Disney Glimpses (@disneyglimpses) May 17, 2022

The Twitter user then Tweeted at Walt Disney World’s official account, saying that even with the updates, Happily Ever After’s show and storyline was better.

.@WaltDisneyWorld, the problem with Disney Enchantment is Disney Enchantment. There is literally nothing you can do to fix it. The former show was better, it’s really pretty simple.

— Disney Glimpses (@disneyglimpses) May 17, 2022

Disney Enchantment shows nightly at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort. Be sure to check the My Disney Experience app for the most up-to-date information as showtimes are subject to change.

How do you feel about Disney Enchantment? Have you noticed these updates to the fireworks show? Let us know in the comments below.