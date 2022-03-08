Big Change Coming To Disney’s Enchantment Firework Show

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many magical experiences and attractions, but nothing quite beats the feeling of settling in to watch a nighttime spectacular after a long day full of careful planning, beating the crowds, and Park Hopping.

Disney introduced its all-new nighttime spectacular firework show at Magic Kingdom this past October in the form of Disney Enchantment.

Since that point, many Disney fans have been critical of the show and have even begged for the return of Happily Ever After, the popular firework show that preceded Enchantment. However, Disney Enchantment has remained as the night-capping entertainment at Magic Kingdom and it seems like it is here to stay.

However, there is one big change coming to the show in the near future.

Disney Enchantment has started at 9:00 p.m. at Magic Kingdom and it will keep that time for the remainder of March, April, and a portion of May. Beginning on Monday, May 16, however, the show will move back to 9:20 p.m. The times are only available through May 18 at this point, but it would seem that Disney is planning on moving the show back later in preparation for the summer. Hours for Magic Kingdom are only available through May 18, as well. The Disney Park closes at 10:00 p.m. each of these nights.

Disney’s official description of Disney Enchantment reads:

An Incredible Journey Awaits

Watch in awe as Cinderella Castle comes to life with magical effects that—for the first time ever—extend down Main Street, U.S.A.! Plus, enjoy dazzling new lighting that illuminates the Castle courtyard and stunning fireworks that light up the night sky. All the while, classic and reimagined Disney songs will sweep you up into the adventure of a lifetime, along with an original new song by 7-time Grammy award-winning songwriter Philip Lawrence. Disney Enchantment, presented by Pandora, is truly a celebration of magic, imagination, joy and hope for all who carry dreams in their hearts. Throughout your journey, favorite Disney Characters like Raya, Moana and Joe Gardner from Soul will join as you explore a world of wonder filled with friendship, love and fun. And if darkness tries to hold you back, you’ll discover you only have to look within to find the power to believe and make your dreams come true. The magic has been inside you all along! This nighttime spectacular debuted as part of The World’s Most Magical Celebration—the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary.

