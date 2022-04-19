Disney Guest Shares Secret Hack to Beat Firework Crowds

If you’re visiting Walt Disney World Resort, there are typically two things you are sure to encounter: Magical experiences and crowds.

Disney World began slowly phasing back in nighttime spectaculars last year, introducing Disney Enchantment to replace the former Happily Ever After fireworks show at Magic Kingdom, and Harmonious at EPCOT.

At this time, Fantasmic! has yet to return, but Disney did share that the beloved nighttime spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be back this year.

If you’ve ever been to Magic Kingdom for Disney Enchantment or the former Happily Ever After, you know that crowds gather all throughout Main Street, U.S.A., Liberty Square, and down the streets of the Disney Park to get a glimpse of Cinderella Castle as the magical story unfolds.

One Walt Disney World Resort Guest has seemingly found a way to beat the crowds, but it’s a way that takes much skill and perfect timing.

User U/cedwards13 shared a photo in a recent Reddit thread watching the fireworks at Magic Kingdom from the attraction Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

Far less crowded way to watch the fireworks!

It’s an absolutely stunning view and we at Inside the Magic can attest to both Big Thunder and Splash Mountain being perfect attractions to view the fireworks, if you’re lucky enough to board the attraction at the perfect time.

To time this perfectly, however, you’ve got to know when the nighttime spectacular starts and be prepared to be in line sometimes as soon as an hour before the show is set to start, depending on the attraction’s wait time.

Still, if you ever get a chance to view Disney Enchantment while riding Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, the attraction will likely become one of your instant favorites and it will be an experience that you certainly won’t forget.

Disney’s official description of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad reads:

The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness Legend has it that soon after gold was first discovered here in the 1850s, eerie things began to happen. Trains would take off and race through tunnels—by themselves. After you arrive at the legendary Big Thunder Mining Company, descend into an abandoned mine shaft and board your train. As you enter the cursed cavern, the engine speeds up along the rickety track. Dodge exploding dynamite and falling boulders as you swoop around turns, drop into canyons and dart through the mysterious ghost town of Tumbleweed. Your rip-roaring adventure proves that some legends are true. You’re sure to have a real blast!

At Magic Kingdom, there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire have officially returned! You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Don’t forget to ride the iconic attractions Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, and “it’s a small world”. Rope drop the Disney Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!

What do you think of this “fireworks hack” at Magic Kingdom? Let us know in the comments!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about a trip to Disneyland Resort to experience Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, as well as the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district!