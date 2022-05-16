Wild Gator Spotted Just Feet Away From Magic Kingdom Guests

Walt Disney World Resort is home to some incredible attractions.

No matter what Disney Park you’re visiting– whether it be Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT– you’re sure to have a magical experience that leaves you with memories that last a lifetime.

However, just recently, some Disney Park Guests experienced a bit of a shock while inside Frontierland at Magic Kingdom.

TikTok user @moresunshineplease shared a video where we can see a wild gator just feet away from Guests and on the embankment of Rivers of America.

You can hug characters again. Be careful! #waltdisneyworld #magickingdom #frontierland

The gator was causing no harm and it’s not exactly rare for Disney Park Guests to report sightings of both alligators and snakes while in the Parks. Just recently, a Disney Cast Member was spotted wrangling a snake at the entrance of Magic Kingdom. In 2016, a family sued Disney World after a snake allegedly fell from a tree and onto an elderly woman. She suffered a fatal heart attack and the son was bitten.

On a more light-hearted note, a wild snake was spotted entering the Gorilla enclosure at Disney’s Animal Kingdom last summer. Just recently, a Disney Cast Member reported spotting a 10-foot snake sneaking through a line of more than 200 Disney Park Guests and no one noticed.

