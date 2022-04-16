“No One Noticed” 10-Foot Snake Sneak Through Line of 200 Disney Guests

Walt Disney World Resort — and other Disney Parks around the globe — would not operate as seamlessly as they do without the efforts of their hard-working Cast Members each and every day.

Unfortunately, however, life is not always magical for Disney Parks Cast Members, who sometimes find themselves tasked with handling unruly Guests, breaking up major fights, and dealing with drunken antics.

And, while it might seem that working at Disney World’s stunning Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park would be one of the most enjoyable jobs on the Orlando theme park property, it certainly comes with its fair share of challenges.

Because Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to the Harambe Wildlife Reserve, animals sometimes do very unexpected things, accidentally making exciting — and sometimes unwanted — memories for Park Guests.

One Cast Member shared a particularly interesting tale with People magazine — one that will be quite harrowing for those who suffer from Ophidiophobia!

The Cast Member said:

“I worked a ride in Animal Kingdom a long time ago. I saw a 10-foot-long snake emerge from an area with lots of plants and bushes. It slowly works its way through a line of about 200 people. It weaved its way through people’s legs, strollers, bags, etc… and then it just casually slipped back into another wooded area. No one noticed!” Related: Disney World’s Gorillas Go Viral After a Snake Enters Their Enclosure

While the CM did not share which Animal Kingdom ride this situation occurred at, it is quite likely that it was Kilimanjaro Safaris. There are, however, some animals that roam — and fly! — throughout the theme park, so the snake could have made its way through the queue at Expedition Everest, Kali River Rapids, or any number of other attractions.

More on Harambe Wildlife Reserve

The official description of Kilimanjaro Safaris and the Harambe Wildlife Reserve reads:

A Truly Wild Adventure

Explore the Harambe Wildlife Reserve, home to 34 species living in 110 acres of picturesque open plains, shady forest landscapes and rocky wetlands. Your rugged safari vehicle is driven by an expert guide, who helps point out animals and shares fascinating wildlife facts during this extraordinary 18-minute expedition. Unique Animal Encounters

Spot a shy hippopotamus nestled in a still pond. Behold a regal lion sunbathing on a rocky perch. Drive past a gentle giraffe grazing on the tall trees or wave hello to a swinging baboon. Other amazing animals you may encounter include rhinos, cheetahs, crocodiles, elephants, hyenas and zebras—and so many more! Since animals have minds of their own, every expedition is a unique and unforgettable experience. Be sure to keep your eyes open and have a camera ready—you never know what you’ll see on a Kilimanjaro Safaris outing.

Have you ever had a wild experience at Disney’s Animal Kingdom?

