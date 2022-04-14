Disney Finally Reveals When Expedition Everest Will Reopen

We finally know when Expedition Everest will reopen at the Walt Disney World Resort!

According to Walt Disney World’s official calendar, Expedition Everest will be returning on April 16. The attraction will also be available on Disney Genie and Disney’s Lightning Lane services. The website does note that this will last until August:

Until August 7, 2022, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Frozen Ever After, Space Mountain and Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain will be included via Disney Genie+ service and will not be included as an individual Lightning Lane selection.

Be sure to check out our ultimate guide on the attraction here!

Yeti or Not, Here He Comes! Wander into a Tibetan village at the base of Mount Everest and board a train to the “top of the world.” Beware: Some say a legendary snow monster lives deep in the mountain. After a steep ascent, your train picks up speed and races into the darkness. Without warning, a broken and twisted track appears in front of you. Brace yourself as you plummet backward into total darkness. Inside the cavern, the mythical tale comes true as you see the shadow of a massive, growling beast! Race to escape the cursed mountain—before the Yeti claims another expedition.

A Word of Warning Some parts of Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain may be scary for children. This attraction features loud noises, fast drops, high speeds, dark places and frightening creature effects.

Are you excited to ride Expedition Everest again?

