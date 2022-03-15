INSANE Line Forms For PhotoPass at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

If you are planning to visit Walt Disney World, be aware that spring break crowds have already arrived.

We recently wrote on the current spring break crowds at Orlando International Airport, and now we are seeing them appear at the Walt Disney World theme parks as well, including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Walt Disney World will become busier over the next few weeks as spring break has arrived.

When the Orlando Resort reopened in summer 2020 after closing temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theme parks had put in a lower capacity level restriction in order to keep the Guests and Cast Members safe. But as we continue to move forward with the ongoing pandemic, Disney World has raised its capacity levels and that is clear when looking at the current crowd levels.

As seen in the photo above and video below, TikTok user @magictreatsbyivanna visited Walt Disney World and saw an insane line that formed at the front of Disney’s Animal Kingdom for a PhotoPass photographer.

We only suspect these crowds to continue as we approach spring break and summertime, both of which are popular travel times for families and vacationers.

We do want to note that recently, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy stated that Park’s capacity would never return to normal as they are “managing things differently now”. This sparked quite the conversation amongst Disney fans as many can’t imagine what “full capacity” would look like considering how packed the Parks are now.

