Animal Tragically Dies at Disney After Unexpected Collision

A tragedy has occurred at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

One of the coolest theme parks in the world is Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Not only are Guests able to enjoy attractions like Flight of Passage, Expedition Everest, DINOSAUR, and more, but they can also hop aboard Kilimanjaro Safaris, and take a real safari tour with a guide where animals can walk right up to your vehicle! The experience is truly immersive and makes you feel like you are in the middle of a real African safari.

To top it off, Disney Animal Kingdom Lodge carries out that immersion as an animal sanctuary, where Guests can see a giraffe, and many other animals, out their window. Disney takes amazing care of these animals and has created a top-notch conservation for them, always ensuring they are in proper health and giving them the ultimate living conditions with sprawling lands.

Most recently, however, tragedy struck the Kingdom. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Guests saw a zebra run full speed into one of the metal fences that protect the enclosure. It seems that the addition of two ostriches into the enclosure spooked the zebra and caused it to run straight into the metal wall.

WESH shared video footage of the aftermath, which you can watch here. In the video, we can see efforts are being made to save the zebra, while shielding what is going on from Guests with a blue tarp. In the end, the zebra tragically did not survive the collision. A Disney spokesperson responded to the tragedy, noting:

“We are heartbroken over the loss of our Hartmann’s mountain zebra that passed away yesterday, and we ask that you keep our dedicated animal care Cast Members in your thoughts.”

It seems clear that the animal care Cast Members are thoroughly devastated by this loss, especially after working to try and prevent this outcome for the animal.

We keep both the zebra and the animal care Cast Members in our thoughts during this difficult time.

