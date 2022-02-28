Animals Caught Having Intercourse on Disney’s Kilimanjaro Safaris

Kilimanjaro Safaris is a popular attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World. Riders are able to board a ride vehicle as they are brought on a tour through the safaris at the Disney Park — spotting several different animals including flamingos, lions, giraffes, rhinos, and more!

But on a recent trip to the Kilimanjaro Safaris, Guests spotted two animals having a little bit of fun, if you know what we mean.

On Sunday, February 27, Guests riding the Kilimanjaro Safaris not only spotted giraffes, hippos, and lions, but they were in for a bit of a surprise when they drove past the bongos.

One Disney World Guest, Nick C., sent the following photo to Inside the Magic showing two of the bongos having some fun while families drove past.

When your safari tour guide tells you that you never know what you may say while aboard the Kilimanjaro Safaris, they are clearly right.

If you’ve never been on the Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the official description reads:

A Truly Wild Adventure Explore the Harambe Wildlife Reserve, home to 34 species living in 110 acres of picturesque open plains, shady forest landscapes and rocky wetlands. Your rugged safari vehicle is driven by an expert guide, who helps point out animals and shares fascinating wildlife facts during this extraordinary 18-minute expedition. Unique Animal Encounters

Spot a shy hippopotamus nestled in a still pond. Behold a regal lion sunbathing on a rocky perch. Drive past a gentle giraffe grazing on the tall trees or wave hello to a swinging baboon. Other amazing animals you may encounter include rhinos, cheetahs, crocodiles, elephants, hyenas and zebras—and so many more! Since animals have minds of their own, every expedition is a unique and unforgettable experience. Be sure to keep your eyes open and have a camera ready—you never know what you’ll see on a Kilimanjaro Safaris outing.

Go Wilder at Night Venture onto the savanna for a safari tour after dark—and see the animals in a whole new light.

Have you ever seen anything like this while riding Kilimanjaro Safari’s at Disney’s Animal Kingdom? Let us know in the comments below.

If you want to visit Walt Disney World on your next family vacation to experience the four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — but aren’t sure where to begin planning, then don’t hesitate to reach out to our friends over at the Authorized Disney Vacation Planners at Academy Travel for a free quote.