Disney Cast Member Wrangles Snake as Guests Look On

Walt Disney World Resort is known as the “most magical place on earth,” but even Disney World can’t completely control natural occurrences like the weather and wild animals that inhabit the Florida area.

It is no secret that Disney Park Guests and Cast Members alike have reported sightings of both alligators and snakes from time to time at different spots at Walt Disney World, including at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

In 2016, a family sued Disney World after a snake allegedly fell from a tree and onto an elderly woman. She suffered a fatal heart attack and the son was bitten. On a more light-hearted note, a wild snake was spotted entering the Gorilla enclosure at Disney’s Animal Kingdom last summer. Just recently, a Disney Cast Member reported spotting a 10-foot snake sneaking through a line of more than 200 Disney Park Guests and no one noticed.

TikTok user @disney_with_bren recently shared a video of a Disney Cast Member wrangling yet another snake in the Park.

He didn’t make a res🤷🏻‍♀️ @disneyparks @disney #travelagent #disneyvacationplanner #disneyparks #magickingdom #wdw50 #dvcmember #distok #waltdisneyworld

As you can see in the video above, the snake is right at the entrance of the Magic Kingdom and a Disney Cast Member is attempting to wrangle it as many Guests watch on.

At Magic Kingdom, there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire have officially returned! You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Don’t forget to ride the iconic attractions Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, and “it’s a small world”. Rope drop the Disney Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!

What do you think of this encounter with a snake at Magic Kingdom? Let us know in the comments!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about a trip to Disneyland Resort to experience Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, as well as the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district!