Disney’s Grad Night Fills Park With “Vulgar, Racist” Crowds, According to Guests

Guests had complaints about Disneyland’s most recent special event.

Disneyland is notorious for its limited-0time events and special celebrations. Whether it’s the Christmas season or Halloween, Guests visiting the Southern California Park can always look forward to some special event taking place. Recently, Disneyland brought back its Grad Night celebrations for graduating students, allowing them to experience the Park in a very special way.

Unfortunately, this means that the Disneyland Park was filled with a larger number of Guests, making the Park more crowded. It also meant that the Park had a higher demographic of younger Guests who some may find “annoying” or “frustrating.”

One Guest recently had some complaints about Disneyland’s Grad Night event. The Guest shared a post on social media, saying, “Grad Night crowd does not make Disneyland enjoyable. Lots of line cutting, vulgar language, bumping in lines, trash everywhere; I hope Disney clamps down on this behavior.”

One user shockingly stated that they saw Guests standing on the carousel as it was moving, getting reprimanded by a Cast Member.

Related: Flood Leaves Disney Guests Stuck in Line For Hours Several responses to this post agreed, with one user saying, “It was the same back when I did grad night. Now they handle them like any other After Hours events like a holiday, villains, sweethearts, Star Wars, etc. This means you have the rowdy obnoxious HS seniors mingling with other Guests, which you didn’t have with the old grad nights. It gets pretty annoying, especially when you have children with you, which is why lots of people avoid DL on these days.” Another Guest complained, saying, “It’s good to see them having fun, but it is frustrating when they seek out interfering with other Guests’ experience. One teen jumped in front of me and screamed in my face. Harmless but annoying. A group was vaguely racist, hollering during Soarin’. Again, kids being stupid, but I hope it doesn’t become normalized — like people running at rope drop.” Another user said, “We were there on 5/13, the first day of grad night. Definitely heavy crowds as the day went on, and the heat didn’t help either. I would suggest going as early as possible if you’re stuck going on a grad night. Many schools don’t drop off the kids until lunch or after, so early is always best.”

While this is certainly not true for every Guest who visited on that specific night, it is disappointing that some acted out in a way that could interfere with the Guest’s experiences in the Disney Parks. Climbing or standing on attractions is strictly prohibited as it puts not only you but other Guests in danger.

Guests are always expected to follow the rules, even on special nights like these.

More on Grad Night at Disneyland

Magic is Back! Disneyland Resort Grad Nite Returns in 2022 When we missed sharing the Disneyland Resort Grad Night experience with the Classes of 2020 and 2021, we were determined to bring back the experience soon to the many future graduates who were looking forward to celebrating at the Disneyland Resort. After being closed for over a year, magic is back at the Disneyland Resort! We were thrilled to reopen our theme parks on April 30th, 2021, inviting California Residents to step into the magic once again. Our momentum continues with the return of Grad Nite 2022 at the Disneyland Resort. High school seniors coming with their school can soon enjoy unforgettable attractions, savor amazing treats and eats, capture fun photos and cherish special magical moments in one of their final nights of high school with their friends at the Disneyland Resort Grad Nite 2022. Save the Dates! Disneyland Resort Grad Nite 2022 returns on the following select dates in May and June 2022: May 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 26, 31 June 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, 17

At Disneyland, there is so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the mask mandate has dropped for fully vaccinated Guests, Guests can enter buildings without a face covering if they so choose. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic, and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk or green milk and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run. Now, Guests can also enjoy Disneyland Forever and the Main Street Electrical Parade!

Did you visit Disney on Grad Night?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!