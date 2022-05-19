Flood Leaves Disney Guests Stuck in Line For Hours

Many Guests know how unpredictable Orlando weather can be, with torrential storms in the afternoon after clear mornings. And while most of the time, these rains don’t stop Park-goers from enjoying everything Walt Disney World Resort has to offer, a couple of Guests recently had a much different experience.

Disney & Theme Park News (@disneylbv) posted a video on TikTok, sharing her experience after being stuck inside the Expedition Everest queue for hours due to a massive flood at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. In the video, we can see the floor of the entire queue was flooded as these Guests splashed in sections of the line where they wouldn’t damage the decorations and walked carefully in areas with more sensitive theming.

The couple commented they were all by themselves and that thanks to the ongoing downpour, they were able to see all the details of this amazing queue and have the whole ride to themselves for hours; and ended the video by saying, “who knew rain at Disney could be so fun?”

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

We recently saw EPCOT suffer the effects of a torrential downpour, with parts of the Park becoming so flooded that they made Guests feel like they were walking through a river, completely soaking their shoes. As if that wasn’t enough, several videos showed Spaceship Earth, EPCOT’s icon, being struck by lightning.

A video posted by Streaming The Magic (@StreamingMagic) on Twitter shows this impressive and slightly terrifying moment.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Last year we could also see Magic Kingdom turn into a legitimate water Park, as the Florida rain flooded several parts of the Park. Kids were splashing around throughout the walkways as if they were at Typhoon Lagoon.

While Disney World offers ponchos and umbrellas for sale at several locations throughout the Parks, especially when it starts raining, it is important that Guests are prepared to deal with Orlando’s weather, if possible.

It is also important to keep in mind that, due to safety protocols, a stormy day at the Parks causes select Disney World attractions to close for the duration of the rain and sometimes remain closed for a couple of hours after the rain has stopped. However, there are many attractions at the theme parks located indoors that Guests can enjoy while they wait out the storm.

