Restaurant on Disney Property Makes Critical Typo

Typos are a part of life, but when a restaurant is on Disney property there are certain words and phrases that Disney fans expect to be spelled correctly. Among these are the names of the Sensational Six — Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto.

Unfortunately for one Downtown Disney District restaurant, Mickey’s iconic name is misspelled on a prominent menu board. Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes offers a Downtown Disney-exclusive option called the “Special Edition Shake Featuring Disney Mickey Mouse.”

On the establishment’s menu, however, “Mickey” is misspelled as “Micky.”

Given Black Tap’s location just steps from Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, the spelling error is somewhat humorous. Despite misspelling the legendary cartoon character’s name, however, Black Tap offers delicious meals and is an incredible choice for lunch or dinner next time you visit Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California!

More on Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes

The burger bar’s official description reads:

Come Kick It

Treat yourself to mouthwatering meals amidst décor that harkens back to the days of old-school hip-hop and pop. Bring the heartiest of appetites to Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes, a brand-new bistro in the Downtown Disney District featuring quality food for all. An homage to the great American luncheonettes of our childhoods, Black Tap keeps it real with a fun, familiar, New York City vibe, circa the ‘80s and ‘90s. Sink your teeth into a savory selection of craft burgers, including the award-winning Greg Norman—one heavenly half-pound of wagyu beef, house buttermilk-dill, blue cheese and arugula. Like nothing you’ve ever tasted, this fan favorite won “People’s Choice” at the New York City Wine & Food Festival for 3 years in a row! Other options include chicken sandwiches, wings, salads, vegan sandwiches and veggies as well as a kids’ menu. Top it all off with Black Tap’s classic milkshakes as well as craft cocktails and beers from regional brewers for adults 21 and over with a valid ID.

