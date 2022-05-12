Fan-Favorite Attraction RETURNING to Disney California Adventure

NEW: The Red Car Trolley will return to Disney California Adventure this summer. #Disneyland #DisneyParks

Fans have been asking for the trolley’s return ever since it made a brief appearance for the holidays at Disney California Adventure in 2020. It was originally taken away in April 2019 to make space for construction of the Avengers Campus, which opened in 2021.

According to Orange County Register, the “Red Car News Boys” show that was canceled in 2019 won’t return with the trolley.

Though Disney hasn’t announced a specific date for the trolley’s return, Inside the Magic will keep fans updated on when the attraction will return.

More on the Red Car Trolley

Check out our video from Buena Vista Street at Disney California Adventure to see the red car trolley in action. The trolley is. a unique part of Disneyland Resort, acting both as an attraction and transportation around the Park, much like the Disneyland Railroad.

Here’s some more information from Disney:

Hop aboard a charming vintage trolley for a scenic ride through Buena Vista Street and Hollywood Land. Continuous Service with 4 Convenient Stops Trolleys run approximately every 12 minutes between the following locations: Buena Vista Street near the Disney California Adventure Park Main Entrance

Carthay Circle across from Carthay Circle Restaurant

Hollywood Boulevard near the Disney Animation building

Sunset Boulevard past the Hyperion Theater

Rolling Right Out of History The Red Car Trolleys are modeled after the Pacific Electric Railway trolleys that crisscrossed the Los Angeles area from 1887 until 1961, with more than 1,000 miles of active track.

Are you excited to ride The Red Car Trolley when it returns to Disney’s California Adventure this summer? Let us know.