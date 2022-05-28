Disneyland Disappoints, Fails to Bring Back Fan-Favorite Restaurant For Memorial Weekend

Disneyland is packing a fantastic experience for Guests during this Memorial Weekend, from the highly anticipated return of Fantasmic! to the premiere of the new show Tale of the Lion King, and even some special food and drink offerings. One of the most anticipated but perhaps least promoted offerings this weekend was the soft reopening of the Blue Bayou Restaurant, but Guests are disappointed as Disneyland failed to bring this fan-favorite restaurant back.

The Orange County Register stated that Blue Bayou Restaurant would have a soft reopening on May 28th, before its scheduled reopening on June 24, initially welcoming Guests for dinner offerings only. While Orange County Register has updated their initial article, stating that this soft reopening wouldn’t happen until early June, many Guests were left expectant and even disappointed, hoping to enjoy a meal at one of Disneyland’s most popular restaurants.

However, some Guests and Cast Members are taking this situation with humor, like Gothic Rosie (@gothicrosie). She posted a list of reasons she has heard regarding Blue Bayou Restaurant’s closure on her Instagram. Some of these reasons are that there is not enough staff to open this weekend, that the bricks are not done inside, or that there is no answer at the door and the windows are blacked out. Rosie asks her followers to share any other reason if they’ve heard any.

Whatever the reason, Guests will not be able to enjoy this Louisiana-inspired culinary adventure just yet. Inside the Magic will update you when more official information comes to light.

More on Blue Bayou Restaurant

The official Disneyland Resort website describes this iconic restaurant as follows:

Dine Down on the Bayou

Step into perpetual twilight as the nighttime ambiance of the watery setting surrounds you. Spot Guests embarking on a Pirates of the Caribbean adventure, as you enjoy an authentic New Orleans-inspired lunch or dinner. It’s a truly unique setting where the bayou is, literally, by you! A New Orleans Square Classic

Blue Bayou has been a must-visit destination for many Disneyland Resort Guests since its opening in 1967. Its mystical setting takes you into the heart of the South—overhead strings of colorful balloon lanterns cast an enchanting glow, dotting the darkness while crickets chirp, frogs croak and fireflies wink in the dark. Big Tastes from the Big Easy

Kick off your memorable meal with Southern-inspired starters. Next, choose from a selection of authentic entrées—including signature dishes such as Jambalaya and Plant-based Cajun Cauliflower. Favorite dishes include a surf & turf combo of split lobster tail and petite filet mignon with all the fixin’s… and don’t forget the nonalcoholic mint juleps. New additions to the restaurant’s menu include a New Orleans-inspired signature Hurricane cocktail, along with select wines and beers. And Guests commemorating a special occasion may enhance their experience with a Celebration Finale complete with sparkling wine and a unique shareable dessert. Kids can also take part in the Bayou spirit by creating their own meals, including delicious entrees and sides that cater to every taste. Be sure to save some room for dessert—and don’t miss the best crème brûlée in New Orleans Square!

