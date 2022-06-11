Guest Finds Amazing Hidden Detail at Classic Disneyland Attraction

Disneyland is home to many beloved classic attractions, including Pirates of the Caribbean, The Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” Matterhorn Bobsleds, and so many more!

Perhaps one of the most popular attractions at Disneyland is Peter Pan’s Flight, which opened in 1955 and is operational to this day. On it, fans of the Peter Pan (1953) movie can travel to Neverland with Peter, Tinkerbell, Wendy, John, Michael, The Lost Boys, Captain Hook, and Mr. Smee.

However, those aren’t the only beloved characters Guests can find during their flight to Neverland. There is a hidden Mickey on the clock tower at the London scene of the ride, which we were able to see on our last trip, and one lucky Guest was able to find yet another beloved Disney character on a recent visit.

Redditor u/oiliereuler commented that, on their last visit to Disneyland, Peter Pan’s Flight stopped for about ten minutes, and the lights of the ride were turned on. During that time, they could see a lot from the ride, including a tiny hidden Ariel at the Mermaid Lagoon during the first Neverland scene of the ride, as Guests fly over the entire island. They posted a photo you can see below or click here to watch.

Look at that Easter egg, isn’t it neat?

Viewers made hilarious comments after seeing the Little Mermaid, unironically, saying they “Didn’t know she was… part of that world” and that seeing her there was “Impressive. You wouldn’t think that by flippin’ her fins she’d get very far.”

One Redditor commented that they worked at Peter Pan’s Flight for a while and that the little Ariel toy was placed there for no particular reason other than “why not?”

The hilarious comments and the silly explanation added to the picture will make us look for Ariel on our next visit to Disneyland.

