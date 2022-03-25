Real Reason Why Peter Pan’s Flight Always Has a Long Line Will SHOCK You

Peter Pan’s Flight is a popular Disney attraction located at several Disney Parks around the world, but do you know why this ride always has such a long line?

Peter Pan’s Flight is a Disney ride that is located at several different Disney Parks around the world — including Walt Disney World in Florida, Disneyland in California, Disneyland Paris in France, Shanghai Disneyland in China and Tokyo Disneyland in Japan.

In case you have never ridden the attraction, it actually brings Guests into the story of the animated classic, Peter Pan. The official description of the Disney World version reads:

Board your pirate galleon and follow Peter Pan as he beckons you to join him on the flight of a lifetime. Wave goodbye to Nana and join the Darling children on a gentle cruise over London, where Big Ben and Tower Bridge light up the night sky. Descend into Never Land between glowing volcanoes and sparkling waterfalls. As you swoop into Pirate’s Cove, there’s danger ahead! Can Peter Pan defeat the dastardly Captain Hook and return his young companions safely to London? Or will someone meet an untimely end… in the jaws of a ticking crocodile? Your journey begins in a delightful interactive queue that invites you into the Darling home. Stroll through the nursery where Michael, Wendy and John sleep—and where Tinker Bell is already causing mischief. Watch as your shadow comes to life on the wall! The attraction is inspired by Walt Disney’s 1953 animated classic, Peter Pan, which in turn was based on J.M. Barrie’s play and book of the same name about a 12-year old boy who refuses to grow up. Located in Fantasyland, Peter Pan’s Flight is modeled after the classic ride at the Disneyland Resort in Southern California—one of the few remaining attractions that was operational on opening day in 1955.

As we mentioned before, Peter Pan’s Flight is a very popular attraction, and always has a very long line. But do you know the real reason as to why this happens?

While the fact that this ride is extremely popular plays a role in why, we wanted to point out that it is also not that much more popular than other rides, including Haunted Mansion or Splash Mountain. The reason as to why the line for Peter Pan’s Flight always seems backed up is because of the capacity the ride can hold. In fact, according to The Mouselets, Peter Pan’s Flight has the lowest ride capacity of almost any other Disney ride.

Peter Pan’s Flight only serves approximately 800 Guests per hour, despite the ride continuously moving and loading and unloading Guests.

To give you an idea, Pirates of the Caribbean can serve approximately 3,000 Guests per hour, meaning the queue moves about four times as fast as Peter Pan’s Flight.

Did you know this fact about Peter Pan’s Flight? Let us know in the comments below.

