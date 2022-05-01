Woman Trespasses on Disney’s Haunted Mansion, Jumps in Grave Site

When Guests visit Walt Disney World Resort, it is easy to have a magical vacation or visit. Instantly, you are transported to the most magical place on earth, you can visit 25+ Disney Resorts, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the two water parks, Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon (pending they are open), and Disney Springs. And, that’s just scratching the surface!

That being said, there are rules that all Guests must follow when they visit. Since Disney is located on private property, they are able to create their own rules and regulations that Guests must follow, on top of the law, of course. Recently, we have shared multiple things that have been done by Guests which could have had them kicked out, or did have them kicked out of the Parks. These could have also led to lifetime bans, and in some cases, it did. For example, sharing harmful or dangerous advice about Disney on the internet, stealing items from an attraction, getting out of a moving vehicle, being excessively vulgar, and more are some instances we have seen Disney take action.

Recently, a video has been going quite viral on TikTok where one Guest decided that while at Magic Kingdom, she should jump into one of the gravestone areas in the Haunted Mansion queue and lie down as if she were buried as one of the 999 Happy Haunts. This would have been behind a restricted area that is not meant for Guests, hence, the gated enclosure. Doing this is not allowed, as it would be trespassing, and also promotes dangerous behavior as Guests should not be climbing over gates.

The Guest who posted the video (@gracegurl) seems to have removed the video off TikTok, however, multiple creators have already stitched the video, discussing the dangers that doing something like this could promote to others. Kate Kelly (@thekatecupcakes) posted a video discussing this below. Click here to watch.

If this Guest was seen doing this by a Cast Member, there could have been grave consequences.

These are some things that you should not do when you are visiting the Disney Parks:

Stealing: This one is obvious. If you steal, you will not only be in trouble with Disney but likely the cops as well.

Don’t use rude gestures: If you are caught doing something terrible such as giving the finger on an attraction for the photo, whatever comedy you thought of will be gone as you are removed.

Propaganda: You can’t just roll into Disney World with banners and posters to push your ideals. I know what you might be thinking, “Who in their right mind brings a banner to hang at Disney?!” and I also wonder that too. But, some people may see Disney and it’s large crowds as a huge platform to spread a message, which is likely why this happens.

Don’t throw dead people: You would not believe how many people think they can bring ashes of their loved ones to scatter at a Disney Park. It’s a popular myth that the Haunted Mansion is a dumping ground for many, especially so they could be that lucky number 1,000! Well, even on a dark ride like the Haunted Mansion, Disney is always watching you. If you attempt to do this, Disney will stop the attraction, sweep and toss the ashes, and you will need to leave the park.

Don’t get drunk: You are of course allowed to drink at Disney! EPCOT is highly popular for its drinking around the world challenge, and Disney California Adventure has plenty of cocktails to enjoy around the park, so this is definitely something Disney encourages Guests to enjoy. However, if you are too drunk to behave properly, Disney will have to escort you out.

Smoking: If you don’t know, smoking has been banned from Disney Parks in the U.S. If you want to smoke, there are designated smoking areas outside of the parks that you can use. But since March 2019, smoking (or vaping) of any kind is not allowed inside the parks.

Fighting: Unfortunately, altercations have occurred on Disney property. Whether it be Guests harassing Cast Members or other Guests, fighting at a Disney Park can have you removed.

Sneaking backstage: This should be common sense, but if you attempt to go “behind the scenes” at Disney, you will be kicked out. Backstage areas are solely for the Cast Members, and it helps to protect the magic by keeping all of the inner workings hidden away.

Jumping out of a ride: There is a reason every Disney attraction states to keep your arms and feet inside the ride vehicle all the time. If you try and cause a scene by jumping out of a moving attraction at Disney, you will not only ruin the ride for all the other parties around, but you can also get in trouble.

Cutting in line: Lines can get pretty long at Disney, so you need to respect all of the waits that all Guests have to do in order to ride. Finding a way to cut the line would be disrespectful, and if you are caught, there’s a chance Disney will reprimand you (and possibly you will not be able to wait in any more lines that day!).

Disney describes the Haunted Mansion as:

A Spirited Tour

The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous realm of an eerie haunted estate, home to ghosts, ghouls and supernatural surprises. Glide past a casket-filled conservatory, Madame Leota’s chilling séance room and a ghostly graveyard of singing specters as you attempt to find your way out. Beware of hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may follow you home. Happy haunting! Before Entering the Mansion

A musical crypt, a leaky tomb and a ghostly writer are among the creepy haunts you’ll find outside the main entrance. Explore supernatural hands-on experiences—only at Walt Disney World Resort—while you await your fate inside.

What do you think of this Guest’s actions? Let us know in the comments below!

