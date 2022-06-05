Disney Ride Closing For Refurbishment This Month

At Disneyland, Guests have a wide variety of choices when it comes to rides and attractions. From the classics like Pirates of the Caribbean and “it’s a small world” to the jaw-dropping new experiences like Rise of the Resistance and Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run found at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
Related: Guest Breaks Rules, Sticks Foot In Iconic Disney Attraction
One of the most popular Disneyland areas has to be Cars Land. Featuring the beloved Radiator Springs Racers, which recently reopened after technical difficulties, the entire land is themed to Disney’s incredibly popular Cars franchise, allowing Guests to experience the magic of the film when they visit.
Unfortunately, one of the other rides at the land will be closing soon.
Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree is a great choice to take younger kids on as it is a lot less intense than other rides in the Disneyland Park. Unfortunately, this attraction will be closing this month for a brief refurbishment.
According to the official Disneyland website, Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree will close on June 13 and will reopen on June 16.
More on Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree below:
Grab Yer Partner!
Mater’s rounded up a herd of lively tractors for some old-fashioned square dancing out in his junkyard—and you’re invited to join the party.
Haul yourself into a tractor-trailer and hold on tight as it whips and whirls in “figure eight” moves around the dancefloor. Mater croons the tunes that keep this shindig swingin’ til you’re all tire-d out.
You’re guaranteed to have a wheel fun time!
Mater’s Junkyard Jukebox
Looking for Mater? He’s tucked away in his shed where he’s singing and working his improvised jukebox—made out of discarded oil drums, hubcaps, hoods, horns, mufflers and other assorted auto parts.
At Disneyland, there is so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the mask mandate has dropped for fully vaccinated Guests, Guests can enter buildings without a face covering if they so choose. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic, and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land, and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run. Now, Guests can also enjoy Disneyland Forever and the Main Street Electrical Parade!
Will you be visiting Disneyland soon?