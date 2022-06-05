Disney Ride Closing For Refurbishment This Month

At Disneyland, Guests have a wide variety of choices when it comes to rides and attractions. From the classics like Pirates of the Caribbean and “it’s a small world” to the jaw-dropping new experiences like Rise of the Resistance and Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run found at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

One of the most popular Disneyland areas has to be Cars Land. Featuring the beloved Radiator Springs Racers, which recently reopened after technical difficulties, the entire land is themed to Disney’s incredibly popular Cars franchise, allowing Guests to experience the magic of the film when they visit.

Unfortunately, one of the other rides at the land will be closing soon.

Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree is a great choice to take younger kids on as it is a lot less intense than other rides in the Disneyland Park. Unfortunately, this attraction will be closing this month for a brief refurbishment.

According to the official Disneyland website, Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree will close on June 13 and will reopen on June 16.

More on Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree below:

Grab Yer Partner! Mater’s rounded up a herd of lively tractors for some old-fashioned square dancing out in his junkyard—and you’re invited to join the party. Haul yourself into a tractor-trailer and hold on tight as it whips and whirls in “figure eight” moves around the dancefloor. Mater croons the tunes that keep this shindig swingin’ til you’re all tire-d out. You’re guaranteed to have a wheel fun time!