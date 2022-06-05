Guest Breaks Rules, Sticks Foot In Iconic Disney Attraction

splash-foot

A video was shared on social media showing a Guest engaging in a very dangerous and “illegal” activity in Disneyland.

disneyland cast member with sleeping beauty castle
Disneyland has a wide array of rides and attractions, all of them being incredibly fun. From slow-moving dark rides like Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean to more thrilling attractions such as Matterhorn Bobsleds and Splash Mountain. Guests are encouraged to experience the Park and attractions in their own way, creating their own magic.

However, Guests must also follow the rules and safety measures Disney has put in place. Following rules not only protects you but other Guests as well. Unfortunately, some Guests do not always abide by these rules and in a video posted to TikTok, this is exactly what happens.

See the video shared below from @mitchgar2:

As you can see, the Guest in the video sticks their entire leg outside of the ride vehicle as they were riding Splash Mountain in Disneyland. This is in direct violation of Disneyland Park rules as well as the infamous theme park rule of keeping your hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the ride at all times.

This is not the first time we have seen a Guest break the rules in such a manner.

This was not only against Disney’s rules as it may have damaged the ride but it also could’ve seriously damaged the Guest’s foot. Guests should always keep all body parts inside their ride vehicle and remain seated at all times.

mickey and minnie with sleeping beauty castle disneyland
More on Splash Mountain 

A Hare-Raising Adventure

Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. 

Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.” 

Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown!

You Will Get Wet!

This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked.

A Splash of History

Many of the critters in the cast originally made their Disneyland park debut at the classic show America Sings, where they performed patriotic melodies in Tomorrowland from 1974 to 1988.

What would you do if you saw this happen?

