Disney World’s Newest Coaster Shuts Down at Park Opening

Walt Disney World’s newest roller coaster, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, did not open with EPCOT Park today.

With so much newness at Central Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort, Guests have a plethora of activities, food, merchandise, and attractions to experience during their Disney Parks vacation. Even eight months into The World’s Most Magical Celebration, formerly known as Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration, the Orlando Disney Resort is still issuing new changes.

From Disney Genie and Lightning Lane to the Cinderella Castle/Main Street, U.S.A. Disney Enchantment and World Showcase Harmonious fireworks, the potential upcoming changes to Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney KiteTails at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, much has changed over the past year at Walt Disney World, and May saw the arrival of the much-awaited, new thrill omnicoaster (a first of its kind), Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

However, this morning proved it was impossible for Guests to experience the new EPCOT attraction as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind did not open with EPCOT Park, reasons seemingly unknown. Per WDW Stats (@WdwStats), it can be seen that the Marvel-themed coaster did not open at 08:30 a.m. with the rest of the Disney Park:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind has been temporarily interrupted. On average, an interruption takes 29 minutes. #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy #CosmicRewind #Epcot #WDW #WaltDisneyWorld #DisneyWorld

The account later showed that the Disney World ride reopened 36 minutes later:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind has been reopened after an interruption of 36 minutes. #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy #CosmicRewind #Epcot #WDW #WaltDisneyWorld #DisneyWorld

Earlier on in the morning, it can be seen that at 07:00 a.m. the Boarding Passes for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’s virtual queue became available before being filled just five minutes later. In addition to the virtual queue, which itself is only in effect for this attraction after others like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure were removed when Disney Genie+ debuted, Disney World releases a number of Lightning Lane passes for the ride.

It is not clear how far back this delay in the opening of the ride will set back the Boarding Groups and the Lightning Lane queue.

Unfortunately for Guests visiting EPCOT this morning, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind was not the only attraction down. Both Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Test Track experienced difficulties. At the time of publication, the latter is still shuttered despite all Lightning Lane passes being sold for the day.

More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a Marvel-themed roller coaster based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy from director James Gunn. The cast of Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) reprised their roles in the attraction, as they did for Disneyland Resort’s Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disney California Adventure Park.

The coaster is a first-of-its-kind omnicoaster where Guests arrive at the Wonders of Xandar show building in the World Discovery neighborhood and experience the union of Terra (Earth) and Nova Prime’s (Glenn Close) Xandar in an exhibition-style environment. After queuing, Guests then board the attraction and help the Guardians including Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill/Star-Lord combat the Celestial, Eson.

Guests can find the attraction in the World Discovery neighborhood; Disney World reformed Future World into three neighborhoods with World Discovery, World Nature, and World Celebration joining World Showcase at the Disney Park. The latter, which houses the iconic Spaceship Earth, will receive large updates soon.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened in EPCOT Park on May 27.

Have you experienced Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Walt Disney World Resort yet?

