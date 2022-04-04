Guest Goes Viral After Discovering Suspicious Hole in Disney World Bathroom Wall

Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida is a beloved destination for many people to experience family vacations, solo trips, and memorable moments across four theme parks, two Disney water parks, and Disney Springs.

What Guests do not expect to discover while visiting Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, or Disney’s Blizzard Beach is something rather worrying inside a Disney Park bathroom.

The Orlando-based Walt Disney World Resort is the Walt Disney Company’s largest theme park destination worldwide. Even with lower capacity, Park Pass requirements, and missing entertainment offerings, Disney World attracts millions each year, and, rather surprisingly, Florida as a state is beating pre-pandemic levels of tourism. All this to say, the Parks are busy.

Each of Disney’s theme parks boasts massive crowds and long lines, even with the debut of Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane Selections, as well as the Park Hopper option, which allows Guests to skip out of one Disney Park and hop to the next depending on their plans.

Disney magic can be found in every corner of the Parks. From witnessing the Disney Enchantment fireworks at Cinderella Castle to riding Space Mountain and meeting ghosts on Haunted Mansion to viewing Harmonious at World Showcase, Guests have plenty to choose from while on vacation at the Disney Resort.

This one Guest did not expect to encounter a strange-looking hole in one Park bathroom during their trip to the Walt Disney World Resort. Gisse (@gissellax) shared a video to TikTok of this suspicious-looking hole in the wall right behind the toilet inside the bathroom cubicle. The text overlay reads:

Be careful in the bathroom of Walt Disney World (Epcot) People may be seeing you.

The video has since gone viral with over 1 million views. Many comments poured in, outraged that the Walt Disney Company’s bathrooms are in such a state, with some drawing different conclusions about how the hole in the wall allegedly backs onto a Cast Member Only area. The short clip does show individuals moving around in the space behind the bathroom.

The creator revealed more information in a follow-up video almost a week later:

6 days ago I notice this hole and I did a video, my husband ask for a supervisor to notify, after a few minutes 2 guys show up and started talking with a maintenance guy. We left to enjoy the park with my kids. Today after almost a week the hole still there, no action have being taken. Today we called disney and the police, hopefully they find the pervert.

@gissellax Reply to @gissellax 6 days ago I notice this hole and I did a video, my husband ask for a supervisor to notify, after a few minutes 2 guys show up and started talking with a maintenance guy. We left to enjoy the park with my kids. Today after almost a week the hole still there, no action have being taken. Today we called disney and the police, hopefully they find the pervert.@disneyparks @disney #disneyfail #viral #viralvideo ♬ original sound – Gisse

There could be multiple reasons why the hole exists, not just the reason the Guest is alluding to. As another comment points out, construction or wear and tear may be an issue here. However, it is disappointing that Disney Parks has seemingly not rectified the issue despite the Guest making a complaint.

With so many views, the TikTok video now has multiple comments from future Guests saying they will check if the hole is still there when they next visit the Park.

The video comes as Walt Disney World celebrates its 50th anniversary, which began on October 1, 2021. EPCOT will next welcome Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind on May 27.

Have you ever noticed any maintenance issues while visiting Disney Parks?