Disney Guest Says They “Are Done With Disney” After Recent Experience

It seems that as of late, some Guests are complaining about the Cast Member service they received while visiting the Parks, as it did not meet expectations. Additionally, they have noticed an increase in pricing, but a decrease in service and other things, such as food portions, leaving Disney Guests upset.

One Disney World Guest recently visited the theme parks, for the first time in six yeas, and they did not have the experience they expected. “I’m at [Disney World] for the first time in about six years and frankly everything is worse,” the Guest explained. “From the larger crowds, to the Genie+ experience, and the horrible Resort hotel service. It just isn’t what it was.”

The Guest continued, “So many lost services but happy to charge us even more! I’m done with Disney.”

The Disney World Guest expressed that if Disney is going to increase prices, the service must remain the same, and that is not what they experience on their recent trip. “They can leave the prices but maintain the services,” they said. “Room cleaning consisted of throwing a pile of towels on the floor and taking out the garbage. No refresh coffee, no making beds and no replacing glasses.”

They recently stayed at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, where they found the room did not meet expectations. “The room has crumbling plaster, rusty hardware on the doors and the toilet has stains,” they explained. “Caribbean beach resort is a ‘mid range’ but this room would get 2 stars from a motel 6.”

As always, Disney Cast Members are trained to treat Guests with respect and be there to help them where needed. Disney is known for their “above and beyond” Guest service and so, if you ever experience something “unmagical” or are unsatisfied with an interaction, please let another Cast Member know, or contact Disney Parks directly via email or phone call.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.

