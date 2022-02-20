Guest Experiences “Worst Vacation of Their Life”, Will Never Return To Disney

When visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth”, Guests often think of meeting princesses, riding incredible rides and attractions, and overall having a picture-perfect vacation.

Sometimes, things can go wrong at the Magic Kingdom with unruly Guests, huge crowds, and even fistfights on Main Street U.S.A. Firstly, a trip to Disney is expensive and prices don’t seem to be decreasing. It also can be a hassle to plan for, especially with the new Genie+ and Lightning Lane systems in place. Making sure you have all of your restaurant reservations as well as getting showtime and Park hours correct can be quite the feat. That being said, there are many Guests who love the planning aspect of Disney World.

And speaking of crowds, one Guest shared their experience of their insanely-packed trip to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. See the full Reddit post below from user u/effingthingsucks:

Sorry for the negativity everyone. I just need to vent. We planned this vacation for two full years. Had to cancel last year for obvious reasons. Finally made the trip from the west coast. It has been a nightmare every day. We didn’t stay on property (that’s a whole other story with bonus domestic violence occuring right outside my hotel window) and because of that trying to book any individual lightning lane fast passes has been almost impossible. For example, yesterday we went to HS and RTR was completely gone by 9 am when we had our first chance to book. We paid for genie+ and the only pass we could book was for slinky dog at 4 PM. That’s it. Over $100 for all 7 of us to get genie+ for 1 fast pass. Today we went to Epcot and it was awful as well. It was packed everywhere. Lines for any food or beverage were minimum 20 minutes it seemed like and the few good rides we’re over an hour minimum. I felt like I was spending my entire day on the phone trying to get an ILL for either Remys or Frozen. We finally got one for seven hours later and it was nearly $70. On top of all of all of that I can’t believe how rude and pushy people are. I don’t know if it’s the pandemic or what but man are people just extra mean. I’ve seen countless people yelling at cast members, pushing their way/cutting in line and other awful behavior. Cast members don’t seem to care and I can’t blame them. They are being treated terribly too. We’re doing MK tomorrow and I’m just completely demoralized. For how much we had to save to make this once in a lifetime trip I am so sad at how difficult and lack luster it has been. The most magical moments have been the drive in each morning seeing the Disney World sign. After that has been downhill. I can honestly see us never coming back here and that makes me very sad

User u/ brought up a good point about the time of year the Guest decided to go:

Presidents’ Day weekend crowd. A HORRIBLE weekend to go. They reached capacity for this weekend today.

User u/wait_uh_what commented:

That stinks. I’m sorry your vacation days have been disappointing so far. Have a reset tonight. Get some rest. Remember why you’re there: to make some memories together. It’s so easy to get caught up into making it all work. Try to enjoy your time together doing what you can do. I sincerely hope MK is a much more joyful day for you and your family!

User u/Euchre commented:

Staying off property seems like a bargain, until you start buying Genie+ and ILL trying to make up for early access rope drop. The quality of experience, time savings, and other advantages make up greatly for that difference in price.

User u/agreeingstorm9 said:

I’m stunned by the fact that EPCOT was packed everywhere. I went there for marathon weekend when I’m told crowds are higher. I rope dropped Test Track and Remy’s had a wait of like 40 mins (not worth it IMO but short wait). Frozen was about that long as well. I had similar experiences in all the other parks. None of them were crowded until after lunch and into the evening. I guess the crowds just increased since I was there.

A trip to Walt Disney World can be incredibly stressful, especially if it’s your first time visiting. In Magic Kingdom alone there are dozens of rides, attractions, and shows that can easily be missed if you are not careful. Figuring out whether to eat at Peco’s Bill Tall Tale Inn, Harbour House or Casey’s Corner can feel like life or death when you only have such a limited time in the Park.

How do you feel about the current crowd levels at the Parks? What about the lines? Let us know in the comments below.

