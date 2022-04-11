Estimated 150 Guests Evacuated as Disney Attraction “Struggles to Stay In Motion”

What is going on with Spaceship Earth? The beloved Walt Disney World Resort attraction at EPCOT Park faced significant downtime this past weekend, leaving dozens of casts descending the Disney Park icon when a malfunction called for a widespread ride evacuation.

It’s clear from many Guest experiences that the Central Florida Disney Parks are busy. A combination of the Resort’s 50th anniversary, The World’s Most Magical Celebration, multiple offerings returning following extended pandemic closures, and the rejuvenation of international travel to the United States have made Walt Disney World in Orlando a booming destination.

Even with all four theme parks open and the Disney water parks (although note that Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park is currently under refurbishment), Park Passes have vanished on multiple occasions. With the Park Hopper option, Guests can jump around the Disney Resort, perhaps opting to visit Space Mountain or Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park, Spaceship Earth at EPCOT, Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

While Guests have seen thrill attractions face unprecedented downtime, such as Disney Genie+ attractions like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith or Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, recently, one beloved fan-favorite attraction had major problems during a busy weekend at EPCOT Park. And it is not the first time.

According to Disney Guest Aaron Sagers, Spaceship Earth — EPCOT’s Park icon and Beacon of Magic — experienced multiple breakages and evacuations this past weekend. Speaking to SFGate, the Disney Guest revealed that “[Cast Members] were spacing people out, which [he] found peculiar. It was maybe a couple of people every three cars.”

The dark ride is one of Disney World Resort’s dark rides, and able to carry a large number of Guests at any one time. The report says:

After a little while, the car lurched forward again and the attraction seemed to go on as normal. But as they approached the ride’s most climactic scene, a room that depicts a breathtaking vista of the Earth’s galaxy, the ride seemed to struggle to stay in motion. “My sister said, ‘The old girl is moving along. It’s moving hard.’ It was definitely making some wheezing and cranking noises,” said Sagers, who chronicled the saga on his Instagram story. “And all of a sudden it stopped. I’m like, ‘Great, she’s cursed us.’”

Sagers stated that Cast Members were efficient in handling the evacuation, where Guests had to descend 12 flights of stairs to vacate the massive attraction show building. The report reveals that Sagers and the other Guests were stuck on Spaceship Earth for around 15 minutes, with a further 25 to 30 minutes for everyone to be evacuated.

Apparently, the evacuation was “kind of interesting” when considering the “unplanned backstage experience”. Sagers shared on Twitter:

So I was stuck on Spaceship Earth at #Epcot and we had to evacuate. Talking about it on IG @aaronsagers #disney

As SFGate also noted:

It’s also not clear how many people were evacuated from Spaceship Earth, but the ride has 152 cars that can hold up to four people. Because cast members were asking park guests to fill every third car, it’s possible an estimated 150 people were evacuated.

Many Disney attractions face issues and technical difficulties, but Spaceship Earth has been having a hard time with it recently. The World Celebration neighborhood (formerly, Future World) attraction broke down four times that same day, according to Sagers, who spoke to Cast Members working the ride.

Ahead of Spaceship Earth’s own renovation, EPCOT will next welcome Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to the Disney Parks portfolio. The Marvel attraction finds home in the new Wonders of Xandar pavilion in the World Discovery neighborhood, which along with World Nature, World Showcase, and World Celebration make up EPCOT Park.

