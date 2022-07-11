Marvel Actress Suffers Crowd Attack as ‘She-Hulk’ Backlash Escalates

As She-Hulk: Attorney at Law nears its debut, the series has once again ignited the Marvel fandom with its latest image release.

A She-Hulk project has been on the cards at Marvel Studios for years. Ever since its announcement as part of the Disney+ slate at the D23 Expo in 2019, Marvel fans have been looking forward to this Incredible Hulk spinoff.

Debuting on August 17, 2022, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will welcome Jennifer Walters AKA She-Hulk into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe from creator Jennifer Gao, who serves as head writer, and director Kat Coiro.

Tatiana Maslany of Orphan Black fame will lead Marvel’s eighth television series as Jennifer Walters and the eponymous super-hero. She will be joined by Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, and Benedict Wong, who reprise their roles as Dr. Bruce Banner/Hulk, Emil Blonsky/Abomination, and Sorcerer Supreme Wong, respectively.

Also starring in the legal drama meets action-adventure is Ginger Gonzaga (Nikki), Renée Elise Goldberry (Amelia), and Jameela Jamil, who will star as Titania, the super-strong adversary of She-Hulk.

A few days ago Pop Crave (@PopCrave) shared the official first look of Jamil’s villain in the upcoming MCU series:

First look at @JameelaJamil as Titania in Marvel’s ‘#SheHulk: Attorney At Law.’

While Jamil’s character could be seen in a fleeting moment in last month’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer, this is the first quality image Marvel Studios has released for Titania’s MCU debut — and, as with many of the She-Hulk updates, fans weren’t best pleased with the Marvel Comics character’s look for the live-action series.

After a backlash ensued, with comments flooding social media with negative attacks on everything from Marvel Studios to Jamil herself; many fans discussed the MCU not doing justice to the popular comic book villain.

As more responses came in, Jamil joined in the conversation and issued her own response to the online attacks. She said:

Omg this photo.. Guys… I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14 hour stunt day in atlanta heat. Just after being upside down. She did a *great* job on the show I promise. I love her. Boobs look ok tho?

Omg this photo..💀😂 Guys… I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14 hour stunt day in atlanta heat. Just after being upside down. She did a *great* job on the show I promise. I love her. Boobs look ok tho? pic.twitter.com/oWZy0Bi23b — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 9, 2022

Known for her role as Tahani Al-Jamil in NBC’s The Good Place, the future star of She-Hulk issued another tweet, saying:

I dutifully accept the crowd attack.

I dutifully accept the crowd attack. pic.twitter.com/CF5xRXKvk0 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 9, 2022

But, after Jamil got involved in the conversation, things became even more heated between the actress and the She-Hulk trolls. One comment from @Jimbobodeen3 read:

Being in She Hulk doesn’t count as being in the MCU because absolutely nobody asked for it and it looks like shit. The super pets one, sure. Star Trek doesn’t count either.

To which Jamil replied:

She hulk had the Most watched trailer in 24 hours in Marvel history… and all of it counts. Life is short. Be less stressed and miserable. Go do something nice for yourself today! Let’s not talk to each other like this! Sending love!

She hulk had the Most watched trailer in 24 hours in Marvel history… and all of it counts. Life is short. Be less stressed and miserable. Go do something nice for yourself today! Let's not talk to each other like this! Sending love! ❤️ — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 10, 2022

Even with its star support, She-Hulk looks to be up against an already thick wall of contempt; just a few months ago the trailer gained intense backlash with fans mocking the seemingly underdeveloped CGI. Hopefully, the series can prove the nay-sayers wrong when it begins airing on August 17.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will be the eighth series in the MCU TV canon. The nine-episode series follows Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany’s (Vision) WandaVision, Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon/Captain America) and Sebastian Stan’s (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier) The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston’s (Loki) Loki, Marvel’s What If…?, Jeremy Renner’s (Clint Barton/Hawkeye) Hawkeye, Oscar Isaac’s (Steven Grant/Marc Spector/Moon Knight) Moon Knight, and Iman Vellani’s (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel) Ms. Marvel.

What are your thoughts on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law so far? Let us know in the comments down below!