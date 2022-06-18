‘She-Hulk’ Actor Moves to Big Screen After Leading Star Quits

While it was recently reported that literal “Scream Queen” Neve Campbell would not be reprising her role as Sidney Prescott in next year’s Scream 6 (2023), it looks like the latest “meta slasher” sequel is set to continue without her, as three new cast members have been announced.

The news came as a shock to many Scream fans, who have stuck by the franchise first created by the late legendary horror director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson in 1996 with Scream (1996). The original film became an instant classic, and to date has spawned four sequels.

Now, its fifth sequel is underway, but news of the departure of Campbell over a salary dispute has divided the fanbase. Here’s what the actress had to say about her exit:

“Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

Elsewhere, former Scream movie co-stars, including David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, Jamie Kennedy, and Emma Roberts, have offered Campbell plenty of support in light of her exit, which is more shocking than most Ghostface reveals.

However, naturally, her exit hasn’t stopped the ball from rolling, as Deadline has reported that Scream 6 has welcomed three new additions to its cast, in the form of Josh Segarra, Jack Champion, and Liana Liberato, who will be joining the rest of the Woodsboro ensemble.

Jack Champion will be starring in this year’s very-long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), playing Javier Socorro, while Liana Liberato is best known as Tristen Oswald from the TV series Sons of Anarchy (2008), and Devyn Nekoda from Disney’s Sneakerella (2022).

Josh Segarra will be appearing in an undisclosed role in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022), which forms part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will also star Tatiana Maslany (Jennifer Walter/She-Hulk) and Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk).

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been at the heart of plenty of controversy since its trailer launched online several weeks ago. Many fans criticized the quality of the computer effects in the trailer, while also being vocal about their dismay at the apparent feminist themes in the show.

In Scream 6, Segarra will be joining the likes of Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding, who will be reprising their roles as Gale Weathers, Sam Carpenter, Tara Carpenter, Kirby Reed, Mindy Meeks, and Chad Meeks.

The upcoming sequel is shaping up to be a very different Scream movie, and not only because of Neve Campbell’s exit, but its rumored New York setting, where the survivors of Scream (2022) – Sam, Tara, Mindy, and Chad — are said to face a more aggressive version of the Ghostface killer.

Exactly how the filmmakers plan to explain the absence of legacy character Sidney Prescott, who has appeared in all five films to date, remains to be seen. Either way, if the gang are up against the deadliest Ghostface yet, perhaps the studio should give She-Hulk herself a call.

Scream 6 will be released in theaters on March 31, 2023. It starts Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers), Hayden Panettiere (Kirby Reed), Jenna Ortega (Tara Carpenter), Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy Meeks), Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks), and Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, and Josh Segarra in undisclosed roles. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are returning to direct.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Disney+ on August 17, 2022, and will consist of nine episodes, concluding on October 12. The show stars Tatiana Maslany (Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk), Jameela Jamil (Titania), Tim Roth (Emil Blonsky/Abomination), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk), and Benedict Wong (Wong).

Will you still be watching Scream 6 without Neve Campbell reprising her role as Sidney Prescott? Let us know in the comments down below!