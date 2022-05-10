How Will ‘Halloween Ends’ Actually End?

With Halloween Ends (2022) just a few months away, fans are beginning to wonder exactly how the filmmakers intend to wrap things up for Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), Allyson Nelson (Andi Matichak), and the bogeyman himself, Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney).

In the last movie, Halloween Kills (2021), the middle chapter in director David Gordon Green’s new trilogy which ignores every single entry in the franchise with the exception of John Carpenter’s original 1978 classic, a major cliffhanger left fans feeling more confused than excited.

Related: Every ‘Halloween’ Movie Ranked Worst to Best

Halloween Kills, which is set on the same night as its predecessor, Halloween (2018), sees Michael Myers, known also as “The Shape” or the “Bogeyman”, set out on a killing spree of epic proportions. From start to finish, he wipes out Haddonfield residents in grizzly ways.

Despite the best efforts of an enraged mob and vengeful final girl Allyson, Michael Myers emerges victorious, having survived burning houses, a violent beating, and several gunshot wounds, before once again disappearing into the night. As such, where exactly can the story go from here?

Related: All 10 ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Ranked Worst to Best

We all know that Michael Myers has survived much worse over the course of the franchise, but what’s puzzling is that the 2018 Halloween movie appeared to be a return to the simplicity of a madman in a white mask, as opposed to the more supernatural entity that plagued some of the sequels.

Halloween Kills doesn’t go out of its way to claim that Michael Myers is supernatural, but Laurie Strode’s last lines in the movie do seem to hint at this possibility:

“I always thought Michael was flesh and blood like you and me,” she says as we watch the bogeyman recover from seemingly fatal wounds at the hands of the Haddonfield mob, “but a mortal man could not have survived what he’s lived through. The more he kills, the more he transcends into something impossible to defeat.”

Related: All 6 ‘Alien’ Movies Ranked Worst to Best

It really begs to question what the filmmakers have up their sleeves for Halloween Ends. From the moment it was announced, it was confirmed as the last film in the new series (which is also obvious from the title), but the 2021 sequel already appears to have written things into a corner.

Now, it seems that Michael Myers really is an unstoppable force of nature, and even between both new Halloween movies so far, Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen Nelson (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson Nelson, have already tried pretty much everything. So where do we go from here?

Related: All ‘Jurassic Park’ Movies Ranked Worst to Best

Well, there are really only two places where Halloween Ends can go. Either Michael Myers is indeed supernatural, which would completely undermine the entire purpose of this new trilogy, or he’s simply a mortal man with only remarkable abilities, who can therefore be killed.

But there’s a problem with each of these scenarios — should it transpire that he is supernatural, then fans will want an explanation. The trouble is that the series has already tried this, with things such as cult magic and vaguely explained “bogeyman” folklore, neither of which were satisfying.

Related: Every ‘Child’s Play’ Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

However, despite Halloween Kills’ apparent confirmation that Michael Myers is supernatural, director David Gordon Green did suggest that this is not the case in an interview with IGN last year, saying:

“The suggestion that he is more than a man is a theory that Laurie has. My own personal concept for Michael, which will carry forward as long as I’m involved, is that he’s capable of spectacular things but not impossible [things]. So I don’t personally see him as supernatural, but I see the element of fear that he’s generated and exacerbated is transcending the immediate character and moved on to an entire community.”

So, if the director himself is telling us that Michael Myers isn’t actually immortal, then surely there’s a way he can be killed. Either way, the real reason why Michael Myers is able to survive every fatal blow that comes is way is, of course, the script.

Related: 10 Things We Want to See in the NEW ‘Alien’ Movie

Halloween fans tuned into these new Halloween movies with the expectation that they would wipe the slate clean, and simply ignoring the events of each Halloween movie beyond Halloween (1978) is pointless if you’re going to retrace steps the sequels have already walked.

One of the most terrifying aspects of Michael Myers is that there is no explanation as to why he’s able to move about in the shadows so quickly, or survive gunshot wounds and the odd tumble over a balcony. Sure, he may very well be the bogeyman, but it’s the not knowing that’s scary.

Related: All the ‘Terminator’ Movies Ranked Worst to Best

Halloween Kills undermines what makes Michael Myers a truly terrifying force of nature. In many ways, he was given the “Captain Marvel” treatment — whether hero or villain, how interesting can a character possibly be if they have zero weak spots and nothing to fear?

While Halloween Kills was a critical failure, it’s unlikely that this will have any sort of impact on the next Halloween movie’s success at the box office. Together, the 2018 Halloween movie and its 2021 sequel made over $386 million worldwide, and Halloween Ends will likely be just as successful at the box office.

Related: All 7 Seasons of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Ranked Worst to Best

David Gordon Green has said that Halloween Ends is inspired by Christine (1983), a horror film based on the Stephen King book about a killer car, which was also directed by John Carpenter. Exactly what he means is unclear, but it sounds like Michael Myers will be taking a break from walking.

In an interview with Empire Special Spoiler Podcast last year, the director also described the upcoming Halloween movie as “a much more intimate movie” compared to Halloween Kills.

“There’s not a lot of games in it,” Green said, “there’s not a lot of wittiness and retro joy. It’s kind of a coming-of-age film, and it’s a very different tone. And that’s what excited me about it, is to have the three chapters that I’ve been involved in be very different from each other. They are all there to honor Carpenter, but aren’t necessary just emulating him.”

Related: All 6 ‘Predator’ Movies Ranked Worst to Best

We’ve no doubt that there will be plenty of thrills and kills in the upcoming sequel, and we can’t deny that we’re intrigued as to how Halloween Ends will actually end. Will Michael Myers emerge victorious again, or will Laurie Strode finally manage to put an end to his reign of terror?

Probably the latter, but the real question is how. Well, it looks like the only real way to stop Michael Myers is to lock him up. While they already tried that within the continuity of this new series of Halloween movies, they did have 40 years of peace, and he isn’t exactly getting any younger.

Related: Every ‘Scream’ Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

It’s possible that the filmmakers have something smart up their sleeves, but based on the script for Halloween Kills, we have our doubts. And perhaps Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) and Halloween: Resurrection (2002) have caused a permanent problem with the franchise.

Both movies star Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, however, despite the fact that she decapitates Michael Myers in the former Halloween movie (a beloved entry), the latter retcons this, explaining that it wasn’t actually him, and was instead a paramedic in his clothes…

Related: Every Daniel Craig ‘James Bond’ Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

So even if Halloween Ends does end with Michael Myers finally getting the comeuppance he deserves, will audiences fall for it for a second time round? Well, either way, it’s going to be fun to see how they wrap things up for this series of Halloween movies.

Halloween Ends will be released in theaters on October 14, 2022. It stars Jamie Lee Curtis (Laurie Strode), Andi Matichak (Allyson Nelson), Will Patton (Officer Frank Hawkins), Kyle Richards (Lindsey Wallace), and James Jude Courtney (Michael Myers).

How do you think Halloween Ends will end? Let us know in the comments below!