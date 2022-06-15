Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ Full of “Cool Feminist Commentary”

Last month, Disney+ UK accidentally announced the August 17 release date for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Marvel Studios fans were abuzz at the news that Marvel Comics hero Jennifer Walters would finally make her television debut!
A few weeks later, Marvel Studios fans got an all-new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer. Unfortunately, most of the fan reaction to the trailer centered on She-Hulk’s questionable CGI.
In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Tatiana Maslany plays a busy attorney, Jennifer Walters, with a super-strong alter-ego, She-Hulk. Benedict Wong is confirmed to reprise his role as Wong, who most recently appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)
The series will also feature Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Jameela Jamil as the villainous Titania, Tim Roth as Abomination, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Amelia, and Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki.
It’s unknown what role Wong will play in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Both Benedict Wong and Tim Roth briefly appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), so Wong and Abomination will likely meet again in the new Disney+ series.
In a recent interview with Bell Media, Gonzaga spoke about her time filming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and said her experience on the show “was the best.”
Gonzaga said Maslany is “such a natural, amazing actor, and so fun, and so professional. I can’t say enough things about her, or it’ll sound like I’m being dishonest, which is amazing.”
Bruce Banner returns as the fan-favorite Smart-Hulk in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which Gonzaga calls “just so fun and silly.”
Lastly, Gonzaga said the show is full of “smart satire” by writer Jessica Gao. She reports that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law contains “a lot of really cool feminist commentary, so it’s exciting.”
Will you watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law when it premieres on August 17? Let us know in the comments.