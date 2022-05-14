Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ Series Finally Receives Official Release Date

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is exploding with content this summer with Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) and Ms. Marvel, but Marvel’s most forgotten series, She-Hulk, is finally seeing the light of day with an official release date.

Bruce Banner/Incredible Hulk/Professor Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) is one of the most popular superhero figures globally, and virtually every Marvel fan has vied for the green buster to get his solo project (separate from Edward Norton’s movie).

Fourteen years after Hulk entered the MCU, She-Hulk is preparing to jump into the Marvel Universe with New York attorney Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Bruce Banner.

Nonetheless, Marvel’s She-Hulk fell into the shadows with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Thor: Love and Thunder, and Ms. Marvel taking the majority of the public’s eye, albeit some of the news being controversial (mainly related to Ms. Marvel).

Now, She-Hulk finally receives an official release date after a UK Disney+ website leak:

#SheHulk will premiere on Disney+ on August 17, according to Disney UK! Details: https://t.co/z3IcDa6SrN pic.twitter.com/Otv3PWDrdf — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) May 14, 2022

The 10-episode series officially kicks off on August 17, 2022, running until mid-October to make way for a What If…? season two, I Am Groot special, and The Guardians Of The Galaxy: Holiday Special later this year:

So I guess She Hulk has a release date pic.twitter.com/0EXT1eLXz9 — Joe (@hzjoetv) May 14, 2022

The now-deleted Disney+ UK listing of She-Hulk read:

This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She receives his powers too. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Mark Ruffalo is back as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth, who plays the Abomination.

With the unofficially titled Werewolf by Night from Michael Giacchino hitting Disney+ this Fall, every Marvel fan has more than enough content to fill their superhero needs until Secret Invasion, Iron Heart, The Marvels (2023), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 shake up the Marvel collection.

With a few leaked images of She-Hulk holding the Marvel community over, it’s plausible that fans will see an official trailer and stills around the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder this July.

Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil is rumored to have a significant role in the She-Hulk streaming series, going against Jennifer Walters in court but coming together as one outside of the courtroom.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger, Spider-Man, is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

