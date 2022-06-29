Howard Sterns Leaks HUGE Marvel Secret, “Gonna Do Doctor Doom” ‘Fantastic Four’ Movie

The Fantastic Four and Dr. Doom are officially on at Marvel Studios, according to Howard Stern’s accidental slip during his latest talk show episode.

Out of all the media personalities to spoil an upcoming Marvel movie or production secrets regarding the MCU, Howard Stern just let it slip that he’s “gonna do Doctor Doom” this Summer while taking a commercial break during The Howard Stern Show:

Howard Stern claimed that he’s “gonna do Doctor Doom” during a commercial break of his radio show: “Tell [Kevin Feige] it works, but they’re going over the schedule with me and it’s gonna suck…”

During the post-show of The Howard Stern Show, Twitter user @WashedUpTweeter discovered that the microphones of Stern and his colleagues were accidentally left on, allowing listeners to hear their conversations regarding Howard Stern’s upcoming Dr. Doom filming with Kevin Feige:

Stern had a hot mic for their postshow meeting running and I think leaked he will be doing Dr. Doom in an MCU movie?!??

Thanks to Twitter user @bringbackjackie and the MCU Direct, the dialogue between host Howard Sterns and his co-hosts have been transcribed:

Monkey: “Ok, Kevin Feigeman (sp) from the office called and wants to know if that schedule works for you.”

Robin: “Kevin Feigeman, I’ve never heard that name before.”

Murray: “I think he means Kevin…”

Stern: “Kevin Feige, Gary. Tell him it works but they’re going over the schedule with me and it’s gonna suck.”

Robin to Stern: “Are you working this summer?”

Stern: “Well, I’m gonna do ‘Doctor Doom.’ But believe me, I’m f****** miserable about it.”

[unintelligible]

During the post-show de-briefing, show producer Gary Dell’Abate, and co-host Robin Quivers proceeded to ask Howard Sterns about his upcoming Summer plans and if his schedule would align with Kevin Feige’s filming request.

Sterns then stated that he called Robert Downey, Jr. to gain any acting tips the Marvel legend and Iron Man (2008) actor could give:

Stern: “Cause I’m an a******. That’s what I did on America’s Got Talent.”

Robin: “Are you excited about it?”

Stern: “Yeah, I called Robert Downey…I was asking him acting technique.”

Robin: “Really?”

Stern: “Gary, do you have the number for Jon Favreau?”

Monkey: “I do. I have his cell phone.”

According to Howard Sterns, The Fantastic Four is joining the Marvel collection, and production could be starting as early as this Summer, with a reported Dr. Doom project in the works at Marvel Studios.

After Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) director Jon Watts unexpectantly departed from Marvel’s announced Fantastic Four (2023) reboot, Marvel has been in a whirlwind to connect a new leader to this highly anticipated Marvel movie.

Given that John Krasinski broke the internet after appearing as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), every Marvel fan was hoping the Quiet Place (2018) showrunner would takeover The Fantastic Four as a whole, but recent reports suggest that Krasinski’s Marvel run could have been a one-time outing.

Now, in a turn of events, a Dr. Doom movie could be in production at Marvel Studios, flying under the radar on scheduled production posts and more.

