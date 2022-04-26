Howard Stern Calls Johnny Depp “Huge Narcissist,” Furious ‘Pirates’ Fans Clap Back

Actor Johnny Depp is in the legal battle of his life while the ongoing defamation court hearings against ex-wife Amber Heard unfold in Fairfax, Virginia. With the internet tossing its stones against Heard, talkshow host Howard Stern is facing immense backlash after calling Johnny Depp a “huge narcissist.”

Following Johnny Depp’s ongoing and groundbreaking defamation lawsuit in Fairfax, Virginia, the entertainment world is on fire. Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, has become public enemy number one, with countless online movements calling for the actress’s permanent cancellation from Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom (2023).

Following the loss of a libel case lawsuit against The Sun in November 2021, which published an exclusive piece from actress Amber Heard (Aquaman) claiming that Johnny Depp (Willy Wonka, Sweeney Todd) had physically abused her and was a “wife-beater.”

The publication reportedly included statements from Heard claiming there was a “hostage” situation involving her husband Johnny Depp during a Pirates of the Caribbean shoot in Australia.

Johnny Depp’s reputation has been tarnished, with Hollywood completely turning its back on the infamous Pirates and Cry Baby (1990) actor. Most recently, Depp lost his titular role as evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald within the Fantastic Beasts franchise, with actor Mads Mikkelsen stepping in to replace Johnny Depp is a less than spectacular third installment to the franchise, as many recent reports have claimed.

Depp has been blacklisted by American media, forcing the beloved entertainer to pursue work throughout Europe for low-budget, Indie films.

The tables have turned for Depp, with the majority of the internet backing the blacklisted actor throughout his live testifying in Fairfax, Virginia, with #JusticeforJohnnyDepp exploding on Twitter.

Nonetheless, many are opposed to Johnny Depp’s revelations, with Howard Stern being the latest to chop up the actor:

Howard Stern brands Johnny Depp a “huge narcissist,” saying he and Amber Heard sound like “battling children”

Pirates of the Caribbean fans are furious over Howard Stern’s comments, bashing the radio personality and more:

Honestly, I didn’t think Howard Stern was still on the air… I guess that is better than saying “who is Howard Stern…?”

Another fan wrote:

Just in case anyone needed more reason to hate Howard stern

Another Depp fan shares:

Howard Stern thinks that this case isn’t going well for Johnny Depp just goes to show how out of touch he is. I don’t think I’ve seen Johnny get this much overwhelming amount of support for a long time in his career

One fan writes:

I know a lot of celebrities & know people who REALLY know a lot of celebrities. I have NEVER thought less of a celebrity because of real-life stories I have heard about them then I do about Howard Stern, who in my opinion, is a very cruel and messed up person, worthy of contempt.

One fan wrote:

Howard Stern calling Johnny Depp -who he doesn’t know- a narcissist who is “acting” is exactly the reason why men who are abused never come forward. Because other men shame them. #JusticeForJohhnyDepp

Despite the media turning its back on Depp, the Captain Jack Sparrow actor is still one of the most beloved entertainers in recent times. Many fans state that they’ll happily boycott a Pirates of the Caribbean 6 if Johnny Depp is not the titular character.

At the time of writing, Johnny Depp continues to take the stand in the Virginia defamation hearing, as he and Amber Heard appears in court about their $50 million U.S. civil lawsuit.