“Why Marvel,” Fans Left Devastated Over ‘Thor 4’ Restricted Runtime Reports

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is exploding with new content every month. Still, Marvel fans are beside themselves after learning that Marvel Studios prohibited Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) from having a runtime over two hours.

Clocking in at 1 hour and 59 minutes, Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the shortest MCU movies in history.

With director Taika Waititi receiving landmark hate and being blamed for the short runtime, it has now been revealed that Marvel Studios “reportedly mandated” that Love and Thunder be no longer than two hours:

Marvel Studios reportedly mandated that the final runtime for #ThorLoveAndThunder had to be under two hours

Marvel Studios reportedly mandated that the final runtime for #ThorLoveAndThunder had to be under two hours

Given that these reports are unconfirmed by Marvel, please take this information with a grain of salt. Nonetheless, it’s fascinating to wonder why Thor: Love and Thunder had to be held back.

Every Marvel fan has their opinion about the film, but many share the idea that Love and Thunder should have been more extended:





And it could’ve used an extra 15-20 mins forsure

And it could've used an extra 15-20 mins forsure



I usually hate that narrative that a movie should be longer just because, when it should be as long as i needs to be for that specific story, but TL&T definitely needed some breathing room.

I usually hate that narrative that a movie should be longer just because, when it should be as long as i needs to be for that specific story, but TL&T definitely needed some breathing room.

With Thor: Love and Thunder reportedly being cut down from an insane four-hour runtime that director Taika Waititi vows fans will never see, it’s evident that there are some scenes in the Marvel vault that could propel this Thor picture into superhero greatness.

Love and Thunder is a smash hit, destroying the box office with a $300 million worldwide opening weekend.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

“The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is quickly becoming the biggest Marvel movie of 2022 as countless fans flock to theaters for this new adventure.

Do you think Thor: Love and Thunder should have been longer? Comment below!