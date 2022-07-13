“Why Marvel,” Fans Left Devastated Over ‘Thor 4’ Restricted Runtime Reports

in Marvel

Posted on by Alex Lue Leave a comment
Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Credit: Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is exploding with new content every month. Still, Marvel fans are beside themselves after learning that Marvel Studios prohibited Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) from having a runtime over two hours.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Marvel Studios Placed Strict Restrictions on ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Clocking in at 1 hour and 59 minutes, Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the shortest MCU movies in history.

With director Taika Waititi receiving landmark hate and being blamed for the short runtime, it has now been revealed that Marvel Studios “reportedly mandated” that Love and Thunder be no longer than two hours:

Marvel Studios reportedly mandated that the final runtime for #ThorLoveAndThunder had to be under two hours

Given that these reports are unconfirmed by Marvel, please take this information with a grain of salt. Nonetheless, it’s fascinating to wonder why Thor: Love and Thunder had to be held back.

Every Marvel fan has their opinion about the film, but many share the idea that Love and Thunder should have been more extended:

Why Marvel

Another fan writes:

And it could’ve used an extra 15-20 mins forsure

Related: Samuel L. Jackson Thrills Marvel Fans, Is “Back With a Fury”

One Twitter user shared:

I usually hate that narrative that a movie should be longer just because, when it should be as long as i needs to be for that specific story, but TL&T definitely needed some breathing room.

Related: Tobey Maguire Reportedly “Wants to Return as Spider-Man” with Sam Raimi

With Thor: Love and Thunder reportedly being cut down from an insane four-hour runtime that director Taika Waititi vows fans will never see, it’s evident that there are some scenes in the Marvel vault that could propel this Thor picture into superhero greatness.

Love and Thunder is a smash hit, destroying the box office with a $300 million worldwide opening weekend.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

“The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor (left) and Chris Hemsworth as Thor (right)
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Charlie Cox Wants Daredevil to Appear “Way, Way More for Many Years” in MCU

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Christian Bale as Gorr
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Chloe Zhao Officially NOT Directing Any ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Fans Rejoice

Thor: Love and Thunder is quickly becoming the biggest Marvel movie of 2022 as countless fans flock to theaters for this new adventure.

Do you think Thor: Love and Thunder should have been longer? Comment below!

Alex Lue

When he's not in Disneyland, Alex loves to make YouTube videos, watch old movies, and play the guitar. In his spare time, Alex learns all things theme park history, travels Route 66, and listens to the Eagles!

Be the first to comment!