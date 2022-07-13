‘I Was Freaking Out,” Iman Vellani Reacts to HUGE ‘Ms. Marvel’ Character Change

Marvel Studios has changed Ms. Marvel for good, and lead actress Iman Vellani can’t believe it.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding like never before during Phase Four, especially with the rapid rise of new content released monthly from Marvel Studios.

Hit series like Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, WandaVision, and Moon Knight are ushering in new heroes on the streaming screen, while Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) crack open the Multiverse or open the door for a new Avengers film.

Now, with Ms. Marvel at a close — the seventh original Marvel series on Disney+ in under two years — the Marvel collection is getting ready to welcome the mutants of the X-Men franchise (previously owned by 20th Century Studios), and the most significant change to Kamala Khan’s character has just been made to usher in a new era of heroes.

Iman Vellani, the lead actress of Ms. Marvel, can’t even believe the news:

“I freaked out right away. I emailed Kevin Feige, I was yelling at him over emails. I was honored, I was freaking out, that’s the biggest thing in the world.” — Iman Vellani talking about her reaction to knowing that she would be a mutant in the MCU.

“I freaked out right away. I emailed Kevin Feige, I was yelling at him over emails. I was honored, I was freaking out, that's the biggest thing in the world.” — Iman Vellani talking about her reaction to knowing that she would be a mutant in the MCU. #MsMarvel (via: @Marvel) pic.twitter.com/s5ZL2TIIG2 — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) July 13, 2022

Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel is now a mutant, and Vellani can’t believe it. Given that Ms. Marvel is revealed to be an Inhuman in the Marvel Comics, this shift to Kamala Khan being a mutant — the first known mutant in Earth-616 — is a massive shake-up!

Every Marvel fan is shocked that Kamala’s origins of being an Inhuman have been changed to a mutant for the MCU:

What a absolute cock up thing Marvel did. I mean it’s great X-Men are here but she is Inhuman not a mutant.

What a absolute cock up thing Marvel did. I mean it’s great X-Men are here but she is Inhuman not a mutant. — Jon (@HeyItsJon92) July 13, 2022

Another fan writes:

Comic purists will cry but i love this. After a long time in the MCU, i got chills with hearing something new and cool and that post credits was dope

Comic purists will cry but i love this. After a long time in the MCU, i got chills with hearing something new and cool and that post credits was dope — herza (@Sinister5ive) July 13, 2022

Every Marvel fan was quick to discover that the X-Men’97 theme (also played in Multiverse of Madness with the arrival of Professor Xavier) appeared at the tail end of the finale:

The #MsMarvel credits confirm the use of the X-MEN ‘97 Theme, further suggesting that Kamala is a mutant in the MCU.

**SPOILERS** The #MsMarvel credits confirm the use of the X-MEN ‘97 Theme, further suggesting that Kamala is a mutant in the MCU. pic.twitter.com/Z9axRmYtDO — The Marvels Updates (@marvelsupdates) July 13, 2022

In an interview with Marvel.com, Iman Vellani shared her reaction upon receiving a draft for the final episode of Ms. Marvel and the inclusion of “mutation” in the script:

“They sent me, and only me, the draft [of the final episode], and I immediately freaked out,” Vellani recalls. “I emailed Kevin Feige in all caps. I was like, are you doing this like for real? Are you sure? I’m so honored! I was like yelling at him through an email. I was freaking out. This is the biggest deal in the world, and the fact that it’s happening in our show is crazy.”

Much like Iman Vellani, Marvel fans are beside themselves on the news that Kamala Khan is a mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Earth-616.

Perhaps she’s an Inhuman in an alternate universe. Still, Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel is set to crack open the X-Men world in The Marvels (2023) alongside Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) next year!

More about Ms. Marvel

Kamala is a superhero fan with an imagination, particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel; Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home, that is until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s looked up to.

Related: Tobey Maguire Reportedly “Wants to Return as Spider-Man” with Sam Raimi

Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel is a new, original series introducing Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is until she gets superpowers like the heroes she always looked up to.

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The cast includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Bisha K. Ali. Co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson, and Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think Ms. Marvel should be an Inhuman or mutant? Comment below!