“No Fighting At All,” Taika Waititi Teases ‘Thor 5’ with Chris Hemsworth

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in its Asgard craze with Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). Even though the film is receiving mixed reviews, the Taika Waititi movie is proving a box office hit. Now, the director is teasing what a Thor 5 could look like.

The Marvel collection isn’t done with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Odinson or Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, but some fans aren’t feeling ready for another thunderous outing just yet.

Nonetheless, the director is always on his toes and ready to shake up the internet, especially with his latest comment with The Insider on a Thor 5 and what exactly could go down:

Taika Waititi would ‘definitely’ return for ‘#Thor 5’ — ‘But only if Chris did it’ ‘It would need to be something surprising and unexpected… Like making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip’

Taika Waititi would 'definitely' return for '#Thor 5' — 'But only if Chris did it' 'It would need to be something surprising and unexpected… Like making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip' (via @thisisinsider | https://t.co/Nne2ruPrlg) pic.twitter.com/Rugc1T22BQ — Fandom (@getFANDOM) July 11, 2022

Taika Waititi’s full quote reads:

Now, I don’t know what would be next. I would definitely do one, but only if Chris did it. But it would need to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it. Like what would be the new take? The battles and all the fighting is fine, but I would want something that feels unexpected when it comes to the story. Like making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip. Like “Nebraska.”

With Love and Thunder grossing over $300 million worldwide during its global premiere, it’s evident that Marvel Studios has a massive box office hit on its hands. Already outpacing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), a Thor 5 will undoubtely be joining the MCU in Phase Five or Phase Six down the line.

While Waititi was undoubtely joking in the above quote, a Thor road trip would pair perfectly with the “romantic comedy” that many are calling Thor: Love and Thunder.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

“The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Thor: Love and Thunder is quickly becoming the biggest Marvel movie of 2022 as countless fans flock to theaters for this new adventure.

Do you think Marvel should produce a Thor 5? Comment below!