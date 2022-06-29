Chadwick Boseman Died Without a Will, Now the Fate of His Fortune Is Decided

When Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther/T’Challa) tragically passed away in 2020, Marvel fans and the movie industry mourned the loss of the actor, who had fought an extremely private cancer battle.

Recently, it emerged that Boseman died without a will, despite his cancer prognosis. Now, the fate of the Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom actor’s $2.3 million estate has been decided. Per the Los Angeles Times:

Chadwick Boseman’s widow Taylor Simone Ledward, who is in charge of his estate, has asked the court to distribute his $2.3-million fortune equally between her and Boseman’s parents, according to a report published by Shadow and Act.

In follow-up Tweets, the Southern California news outlet also noted:

The #BlackPanther star began dating Ledward, a musician, before he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016. The couple wed privately before the Oscar nominee died of the disease in August 2020 at 43 years old. In January 2021, Ledward tearfully honored her late husband at the Gotham Awards, where he received a posthumous tribute “in acknowledgment not only of his profound work but of his impact on this industry and this world.”

When Boseman passed away, the biggest question for the MCU was what would happen with Black Panther 2. Black Panther (2018) was a smashing success that left fans wanting more of Wakanda and its inhabitants, including Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).

The African-inspired setting went on to feature heavily in Avengers: Infinity War (2018). The Marvel Fandom Wiki summarizes the Battle of Wakanda as:

The Battle of Wakanda was fought between the Avengers and their Wakandan allies in the Dora Milaje, Jabari Tribe, Border Tribe, and the Wakandan Royal Guard, against a ferocious offensive of Outriders, led by the Black Order, in the fields of Wakanda outside the Golden City. The Avengers, commanded by Captain America and Black Panther, managed to stand their ground against the Outrider onslaught to protect the Mind Stone, which was in the process of being surgically removed from Vision's head in Shuri's lab on Mount Bashenga.

At this time, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and his team are doing what they do best and keeping the plot of Black Panther 2 completely under wraps. There have, however, been unconfirmed rumors that we will journey to Atlantis and meet Namor.

Furthermore, star Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross) previously shared that the storyline for the upcoming Marvel movie is “odd” during a Late Late Show With James Corden appearance:

“I had a Zoom call with Ryan Coogler, the director and co-writer about seven or eight weeks ago, I suppose. He sort of meticulously took me through all of my character’s beats in the film. He took me through the film, but incorporating my character’s beats. Some of it was very odd, and I think he could see from the reaction on my face to some of the things he was saying [laughs]. He kept sort of stopping, and he kept going, ‘Stay with me, but this is going to work.’”

The Black Panther sequel — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — is set to hit theaters on November 11, 2022.

What do you think about Chadwick Boseman’s widow splitting his estate with his parents?

