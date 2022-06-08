“That’s Inaccurate”, Disney Destroys ‘Black Panther 2’ Trailer Rumors

Fans are waiting to decide how they feel about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) after getting a first look at the movie, but Marvel won’t be showing fans a trailer anytime soon.

With Marvel trying to keep everything a secret, fans have tried to uncover any leaks or spoilers about the movies and share them online. Unfortunately, those spoilers and leaks get mixed up with speculation and rumors leading MCU fans to be confused about what to expect from the upcoming Marvel movies.

Some Black Panther 2 rumors have stated that the reported villain of the movie, Namor, will have his heritage completely changed from his Atlantean roots to be Mayan instead. Other rumors have speculated that T’Challa’s sister, Shuri will be the next Black Panther, but fans won’t know for sure until a trailer confirms any details.

Ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Marvel fans have waited for Marvel to release a trailer at the very last second. Normally, fans could expect a teaser trailer six months earlier and an official trailer to drop 3 months before the movie’s release with a final trailer dropping a month before the movie debuts.

Now, Marvel has ditched this model entirely as Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) released the teaser trailer two months before the movie is released. With this in mind, there were some rumors about a Black Panther 2 trailer debuting this Friday during the NBA Finals. Disney President of Marketing Asad Ayaz quickly replied to the thread letting fans know that this is false:

Inaccurate

Inaccurate — Asad Ayaz (@asadayaz) June 8, 2022

While Ayaz didn’t confirm that the trailer for Black Panther 2 is coming soon, fans shouldn’t expect one to arrive for a while. Marvel seems to like their current model of waiting for the last second to reveal anything which infuriates Marvel fans, but at the very least, fans have other things to look forward to until then. Right now, fans have Ms. Marvel releasing an episode every Wednesday, Thor 4 on July 8, I Am Groot on August 10, and She-Hulk releasing on Disney+ on August 17.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you think the Black Panther 2 trailer will release soon? Let us know what you think!

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk on August 17. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is out in theaters right now, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.