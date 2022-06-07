‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Ticket Sales Loom, Marvel Fans Fear Crisis

It’s never easy being a Marvel fan when tickets for highly anticipated superhero movies hit the internet, especially after the nightmare of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Nightmares are repeating themselves with Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) tickets reportedly going on sale next week.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor Odinson) and Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/Lady Thor/Mighty Thor) are ready to crack open the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thor: Love and Thunder, the most anticipated Marvel movie of the rest of 2022.

While Thor is just around the corner, tickets have yet to go on sale. Nonetheless, this is all changing after new reports suggest it could go online starting the following Monday:

#ThorLoveAndThunder’s tickets will reportedly go on sale during the morning next Monday, June 13!

Christian Bale’s Gorr the god butcher is ready to wreak havoc on the Marvel collection, but fans will remember the struggles of securing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets, both of which crashed websites like AMC Theaters, Regal Cinemas, and more.

Fans were left scrambling for any available seat as the biggest theater companies in the world attempted to combat record-breaking website traffic, sales, and more.

Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster is set to take the “Mighty Thor” mantle from Chris Hemsworth as the famous Marvel alum explores new realities with his iconic Marvel character, something that every Marvel fan looks forward to with the impending Avengers 5 undoubtedly coming in the following years.

With the Guardians of the Galaxy making an appearance in Love and Thunder, the demand for this upcoming Marvel film will be through the roof, especially if it can top Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on July 8, 2022.