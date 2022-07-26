Feige Talks ‘Spider-Man’, Tom Holland and Charlie Cox to Lead Marvel’s “Street-Level” Heroes

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker (and as a result, Spider-Man), has been noticeably absent from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since his grand-exit-of-sorts at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) — but now Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is hinting at his return in MCU’s Phase Five and Phase Six — but perhaps in a more low-key way than most audiences were expecting.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker (yes. the one portrayed by Holland, not Andrew Garfield or the Tobey Maguire “Spider-Men”), has been essentially forgotten by the world in the MCU’s main universe at this point. But during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), Marvel Studios head Feige reminded Marvel fans of the web-slinger’s continued involvement in the madness that will be what Marvel is now calling the Multiverse Saga.

Holland’s Spider-Man will reportedly be joining the newly-announced and finally-confirmed likes of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, this time lower to the ground — as Earth’s “street-level” heroes.

Feige made a distinction between the more “cosmic-level” threats that Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes would be dealing with, compared to more “street-level” superheroes, while explaining the role that Marvel newcomers Eros (Harry Styles) and Pip (Patton Oswalt), introduced in the Eternals (2021) post-credit scene:

The adventures of Eros and Pip is something very exciting for us. You talk about Ghost Rider, we’ve got Blade, we’ve got Doctor Strange, we’ve got the supernatural angles, we’ve got the street-level with our announcement of Daredevil, and of course, Spidey going into the street-level heroes. And cosmic, and that’s where our friends Eros and Pip live.

This “street-level” team will likely also include Falcon, now Captain America, with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) officially taking on the mantle from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), alongside Bucky Barnes AKA the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) apprentice Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) — Natasha Romanoff’s (Black Widow/Scarlett Johansson’s) sister and fellow Red Room “graduate” — down on the ground on Earth. There is also the case of Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, who will likely join this roster of “street-level” heroes after her MCU debut in the upcoming nine-episode series.

Instead of dealing with giant space-robot Celestials that we saw in Eternals, world-ending sorcery and magic à la Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), and disputes between all-powerful, godly beings like in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) — these “street-level” heroes will most probably be battling toe-to-toe with more “Earthly” villains — such as the infamously intimidating Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) from the (now on Disney+!) Daredevil TV show, whom we last saw in Hawkeye (2021).

However, this should not exclude any of these superheroes from dealing with an “Avengers-level threat” should it arise — likely in Phase Six’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2025) — both slated for theatrical releases in 2025.

It is possible we will see Holland’s Spider-Man sooner than we expected — for if he is truly still swinging around New York as the end of No Way Home led us to believe, it is highly likely that other New York-based heroes might run into our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man — most notably, Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, and (ex?) Nelson and Murdock lawyer extraordinaire, Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil.

