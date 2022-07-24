Marvel Shocks Fans, Officially Places ‘Avengers 5 & 6’ 3 Months Apart For A Good Reason

Big news dropped today at San Diego Comic-Con. Fans now know that more Avengers movies have been added to the MCU timeline, and they will release back-to-back.

SDCC made waves today after revealing Phase 5 to everyone and announcing a slew of new projects. Charlie Cox’s Daredevil finally has a release window, and Captain America: New World Order (2024) and The Thunderbolts (2024) are finally on the MCU timeline.

Even Fantastic Four has been confirmed to release in 2024, which is a shock when Marvel didn’t say a word about Marvel’s X-Men reboot. With all this news, fans might’ve missed out on a crazy detail. Marvel did go out of their way to announce Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2025), which will release 3 MONTHS apart.

Marvel revealed the news online for all fans who couldn’t hear the announcement at SDCC:

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios’ Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, in theaters May 2, 2025. #SDCC2022

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, in theaters May 2, 2025. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/kCxeyYwgN5 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Secret Wars, in theaters November 7, 2025. #SDCC2022

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Avengers: Secret Wars, in theaters November 7, 2025. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/FXQ5ZbzQYl — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Avengers 5 will obviously center around Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror taking center stage as the next big baddie for the MCU. After Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, fans knew that Kang would have a large role, but it’s still surprising that Kang will have such a pivotal role in the MCU this early on.

It took ten years before Josh Brolin’s Thanos appeared in a major role, and Kang will already appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and become the main villain in Kang Dynasty. It’s very possible that Kang will have several different variants attack Earth over time, so the Avengers will need all the help they can get.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Are you excited for Avengers 5 0r Avengers 6? Let us know what you are thinking!

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+, you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk on August 17. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney+ with Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released on November 11.