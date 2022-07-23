Former Marvel Actor Lashes Out, MCU Doesn’t Represent the “World” For “Younger People”

Jessica Alba has made it clear she is not happy with how Marvel has handled diversity.

After working on two Fantastic Four movies, Alba hasn’t been involved anymore as Sue Storm or appeared in any MCU movie. While she hasn’t appeared in the MCU, the actress shared some thoughts about how Marvel handled diversity.

Even in the last year, Marvel has brought more diverse characters than ever before. Several of the Disney+ series brought different cultures from around the world into the MCU that was important to the main character.

In an interview with Glamour UK, Alba shared that she wasn’t happy with how many “Caucasians” are in the movies, believing the MCU should already have more diversity:

“Even if you look at the Marvel movies – that’s the biggest driver of fantasy and what’s happening right now in entertainment, because it’s sort of the family thing – it’s still quite Caucasian.”

She also shared that she felt the younger generation deserved to see more diversity to understand the world better:

“I just think more for the younger people who are coming up, who are going to be our future leaders, it’s important for them to see the world on-screen, or in stories, in the dreams that we create as entertainers; it reflects the world that they’re in.”

While some people can agree with Alba on diversity, Marvel has already made some major strides in this field. If Marvel continued to push more diversity into their projects, Marvel fans would probably get upset seeing Marvel prioritize diversity over quality stories, as it would feel like a quick cash grab instead of providing another compelling super hero story.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you think that Jessica Alba is right? Let us know what you think!

