Chris Evans Leaves Marvel Co-Star Hanging, Departs from New Movie

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe no longer has Chris Evans or Scarlett Johansson appearing in almost every movie, fans can still enjoy the iconic actors outside the superhero world. In their second chance to star alongside each other in one movie, new reports confirm that Black Widow is flying solo without Captain America in Johansson’s upcoming film.

With Scarlet Johansson being replaced with Ana De Armas (Knives Out, No Time to Die) in Apple TV+’s Ghosted, which features Chris Evans at the forefront, every Marvel fan was hoping the iconic Hollywood duo would appear together on screen in a different project.

Then, with hopes running high after Chris Evans was reportedly attached to Scarlett Johansson’s Project Artemis for Apple TV+, dreams came crashing down with a new report confirming Evans will no longer be attached to the film:

Channing Tatum is in talks to replace Chris Evans and star alongside Scarlett Johansson in ‘PROJECT ARTEMIS’, a film set during the ‘60s space race with Greg Berlanti set to direct for Apple TV+

DiscussingFilm confirms that Channing Tatum (21 Jump Street, Dog) is replacing Chris Evans and starring alongside Johansson in an upcoming space race movie, the second chance the two Marvel alums had to share the screen again.

Now, fans are sharing their disappointment after getting their hopes high for a Marvel reunion:

LMAO, first Scarlett is replaced by Ana de Armas in Apple’s Ghosted, and now Chris is replaced by Channing Tatum in Apple’s Project Artemis

These two really can’t star in an Apple TV+ project together.

Another fan writes:

Why chris and scarlett can’t be on a project together that is not marvel?

One Twitter user writes:

y’all we lost

Chris Evans is reportedly unable to appear in Project Artemis due to scheduling conflicts with the production of Netflix’s upcoming Pain Hustlers film starring Emily Blunt, as well as his prior commitment to Amazon’s Red One starring Dwayne Johnson (not related to Netflix’s Red Notice starring Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot).

Nonetheless, with Apple’s Ghosted nearing completion, fans will still be able to enjoy the presence of Chris Evans on the streaming screen, especially with Netflix’s The Gray Man starring Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana De Armas that’s hitting the platform on July 22.

