Steven Spielberg Reportedly Denied Directing ‘Fantastic Four’ Movie

Some sources believe that Steven Spielberg may have denied Marvel when it came to directing an MCU movie.

Spielberg is not only a famed director, but somebody who is still around making amazing movies such as the Indiana Jones franchise, Jaws (1975), West Side Story (2021), etc. Due to this, some fans have wondered if the director would ever join Marvel and direct a movie or two. With Fantastic Four losing Jon Watts, some rumors claimed that Spielberg was offered the chance to direct the upcoming film, but had no interest in working with Marvel.

Fantastic Four is definitely one of Marvel’s most anticipated projects even if John Krasinki won’t end up reprising his role as Reed Richards in the film. The super hero team hasn’t been teased a lot in the MCU leaving the door wide open for how Marvel will introduce the team into the MCU.

Mike Sampson, a former reporter at The Vulture, reported that Spielberg was originally asked if he wanted to direct the movie and denied Marvel Studios due to having no interest in working with the studio:

Ok I’m not in the scoop game anymore, but have heard that Marvel did reach out to Spielberg’s team to gauge interest in directing Fantastic Four, but that’s as far as the “discussions” went presumably because SS has no interest.

Sampson went on to say that the possible reason Spielberg wouldn’t work with Marvel was due to the lack of creative control that Marvel normally has:

Also, plenty of rumors out there that The Fablemans could be Spielberg’s last, so hard to believe he’d want to sneak in a Marvel movie where he can be micromanaged by the house style

While this is a fair argument other directors such as Sam Raimi had almost complete control over the movie with Feige admitting that he let Raimi do more than he probably should’ve in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

After the rumors of Spielberg denying Marvel began to circulate, Variety Senior Entertainment writer, Adam B. Vary confirms that the rumors are all false meaning that Spielberg hasn’t been talked to or actually denied Marvel just yet:

Shocking news, everyone: I’ve heard the wildly implausible rumor that Steven Spielberg is directing the Marvel Studios reboot of Fantastic 4 is absolutely not true. Sorry!

While the rumors aren’t true, it’s still interesting to think about who will direct the highly anticipated Fantastic Four movie since Marvel will need a phenomenal director to successfully reboot the iconic super hero team or else Marvel fans will get another lackluster iteration of the team once again.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Who do you think will direct the Fantastic Four movie? Let us know what you think!

