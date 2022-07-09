‘Captain America’ Sequel Takes Big Step Forward

Movement is happening on the upcoming Captain America 4 project, as Marvel Studios finally announces who will helm the fourth installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise.

Captain America. The First Avenger. Avengers Assemble.

Synonymous with the franchise itself, Captain America, along with the likes of Iron Man, are the foundation upon which Kevin Feige’s massive entertainment world is built. From the early days of Marvel Phase One, which saw Robert Downey Jr. star as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America, the MCU has circled around these popular Avengers for years — that was, of course, until the penultimate movie in Marvel Phase Three, Avengers: Endgame (2019), removed both players off the board.

Before Evans retired from his role as the First Avenger, he handed his shield, and the mantle of Captain America, over to Sam Wilson AKA Falcon (Anthony Mackie). It was this event that formed the basis of Malcon Spellman and Kari Skogland’s Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Eventually, after joining forces with Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Sam rescinded his superhero status as Falcon and became the MCU’s new Captain America.

Shortly after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier wrapped, Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios announced an upcoming Captain America 4 project, written by Spellman and fellow Falcon and the Winter Soldier scribe, Dalan Musson.

Now, the project, which will likely debut as part of Marvel Phase Five, has found its director. The Hollywood Reporter revealed the news:

Nigerian-American filmmaker Julius Onah, perhaps best known for helming the 2018 thriller The Cloverfield Paradox, will direct the fourth installment of the Captain America film franchise for Marvel Studios.

As of yet, nothing is known about the production schedule or when Mackie will once more don the famous red, white, and blue costume, but this is a sure sign that the cogs are whirring behind the scenes at Marvel Studios.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier dealt with Sam Wilson’s struggle, as a Black man, in becoming the world’s new Captain America. While it hasn’t been confirmed, Captain America 4 may continue down this route; the project may analyze and comment on a Black man being a superhero representing America.

As for direction, it has been unclear during the release of Marvel Phase Four projects just where the franchise is headed. Throughout Marvel Phase One, fans were teased with the formation of the Avengers, then in Marvel Phase Two and Three, the long-drawn-out involvement of Thanos (Josh Brolin) and the Infinity Stones finally reached its climax, but for Phase Four, many fans are wondering just when and what will pull the loose threads together.

However, in an already acclaimed lineup of movies including Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), and Captain America: Civil War (2016), Captain America 4 has a lot to live up to, but with Mackie up front and a writing team already familiar with his journey, it’s easy to look forward to Onah’s future live-action Marvel Universe movie.

What do you think of this director for Captain America 4? Let us know in the comments down below!