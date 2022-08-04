Oscar Isaac Confirms ‘Moon Knight’ Season Two Ahead Marvel Revamp

Marc and Steven watching a memory

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is exploding with new content, but news on Moon Knight’s future was absent from the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con. Now, ahead of D23, Oscar Isaac and director Mohamed Diab share a massive tease for fans from Cairo, Egypt.

Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight
Credit: Marvel Studios

Following the footsteps of Eternals (2021) actor Patton Oswalt, Mohamed Diab isn’t afraid to share big Marvel news to the world before Kevin Feige officially announces them at fan conventions.

With speculation regarding the future of Stephen Grant, Marc Spector, and Jake Lockley (Oscar Isaac), every Marvel fan is anxious to see what’s next for the hit Disney+ series.

Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant/Mr. Knight
Credit: Marvel Studios

In hopes of a live-action Midnight Sons adaptation infusing Moon Knight, Mohamed Diab’s latest TikTok seemingly confirms that Moon Knight season two is on the table:

The video was reposted by director @MohamedDiab678

Taking to TikTok to share an update on Moon Knight, Diab shares the frame with lead actor Oscar Isaac as they cruise through Cairo.

Marc Spector becoming Moon Knight
Credit: Marvel Studios

While their business in Egypt is undisclosed, it’s clear that Moon Knight would earn a second season after the Jake Lockley appearance at the tail end of season one, indicating that a new threat is set to face Layla (May Calamawy) and more.

Moon Knight blocking Harrow's magic
Credit: Marvel Studios

Though Marvel Studios is saving the announcement for a follow-up season until Marvel’s panel at D23 this September, Mohamed Diab and Oscar Isaac have beat Kevin Feige to the news.

More about Moon Knight

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight
Credit: Marvel Studios

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac (Marc Spector/Moon Knight, Steven Grant/Mr. Knight), Ethan Hawke (Arthur Harrow), and May Calamawy (Layla El-Faouly). Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, Brad Winderbaum, Oscar Isaac, Mohamed Diab, and Jeremy Slater are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch serving as co-executive producers. Jeremy Slater serves as head writer.

Marc Spector talking to Arthur Harrow
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

